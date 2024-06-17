FC 24 How to complete Showdown Rabiot SBC, Costs & Solutions

Another Showdown SBC is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team as EURO 2024 content dominates the game mode, with the tournament well underway, and Make Your Mark players reside packs.

One of the new Showdown cards available in Ultimate Team is Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, who represents France as they face the Netherlands in the second game of Group D at EURO 2024, and we have the cheapest solutions for this SBC.

Showdown Rabiot SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new player into Ultimate Team, with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot receiving a Showdown SBC in the game mode, as France and the Netherlands face off at EURO 2024.

The winner of the game between the two nations will help both FC 24 representatives, Steven Bergwijn, and Adrien Rabiot, with the winning player earning a +2 OVR upgrade to their Showdown card.

Rabiot has been given a 93-rated card with some fantastic stats including, 90 pace, 88 shooting, 89 passing, 91 dribbling, 93 defending, and 94 physical, whilst also having a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

Showdown Rabiot

Juve's central midfielder also possesses three PlayStyles+, which make for a great defensive-minded player, with Pinged Pass+, Long Ball Pass+, and Anticipate+ on his Showdown item.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

France

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once both of these squads have been submitted, you can add Showdown Adrien Rabiot to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 159k coins to complete.

Will you choose Showdown Rabiot or Bergwijn? Let us know in the comments below.

