How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Milenkovic SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Showdown Nikola Milenkovic SBC into Ultimate Team ahead of the opening Euro 2024 Group C match between England and Serbia.

Below, we'll take a look at Milenkovic's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the defender to your Ultimate Team!

Showdown Milenkovic SBC Cheapest Solutions

Euro 2024 content continues to be at the forefront of FC 24 Ultimate Team right now, and EA has dropped two brand-new Showdown SBCs before the tournament gets underway.

Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic is available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge and joins England's Eberechi Eze as a Showdown item.

Showdown Milenkovic

Like Eze, Milenkovic has been given a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some great stats attached, including 90 Pace, 85 Passing, 82 Dribbling, 92 Defending, and 94 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Milenkovic's OVR will increase by +2 if Serbia beat England.

On top of that, the Fiorentina man also possesses three PlayStyles+, which are Intercept, Bruiser, and Aerial, making him a solid all-round defensive option.

Showdown Milenkovic SBC Solution

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Showdown Milenkovic SBC Solution

Once the required squad has been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Nikola Milenkovic to your Ultimate Team for the small cost of around 75.5K coins.

While England remain one of the favorites heading into both the game and tournament, their recent performances have been far from convincing, so there is every chance Milenkovic's Serbia can cause an early upset on Sunday.

Will you be backing Milenkovic, or opting for Eberechi Eze instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

