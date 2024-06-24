FC 24 How to complete Showdown Josh Sargent SBC, Costs & Solutions

Make Your Mark Team 2 has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA continues to drop EURO 2024 and Copa America content into the game mode, and there are a few new SBCs available alongside the promo team.

Norwich forward Josh Sargent leads the line for the USMNT as they face Uruguay in the first match of Copa America, and EA has made a player available via SBC for both sides in a Copa America Showdown.

Showdown Josh Sargent SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new set of Showdown SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Norwich City striker Josh Sargent and Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez representing their countries in the latest FC 24 Showdown.

In this piece, we will be taking a look at the USA side of things, with Sargent receiving a huge upgrade from his original silver item.

Sargent has been given a 93 OVR and has some great stats including, 95 pace, 91 shooting, 88 passing, 90 dribbling, and 91 physical.

Showdown Josh Sargent

On top of that, the Norwich forward possesses a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, as well as having three new PlayStyles+, which include, Relentless+, Finesse Shot+, and First Touch+.

If the USA wins the match against Uruguay, Josh Sargent will receive a further +2 upgrade and will be a 95 OVR striker.

Showdown Josh Sargent SBC Solution

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Showdown Josh Sargent SBC Solution

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Josh Sargent to your squad for around 62k coins!

Will you be choosing Showdown Sargent or Nandez? Let us know in the comments below.

