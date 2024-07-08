How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Henderson SBC, Costs & Solutions

While all eyes remain on the Euros and Copa America, EA has released the FC 24 Showdown Jordan Henderson SBC into Ultimate Team ahead of the FC Pro World Championship Finals.

The FC Pro World Championship Finals get underway later this week and players can earn Showdown Henderson, who is tied to Ajax representative Maxkoelemaij.

Showdown Henderson SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to be home to all things Euro 2024 and Copa America, but EA is offering players the chance to take a break from the tournament-themed promos through two new Showdown SBCs in conjunction with the FC Pro World Championship Finals.

Jordan Henderson is linked with Ajax representative Maxkoelemaij at the Finals and is available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge alongside fellow Showdown item, Jack Grealish.

Showdown Henderson

Like Grealish, Henderson has been rewarded with a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some great stats attached, including 85 Pace, 90 Shooting, 93 Passing, 91 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 93 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Henderson's OVR will increase should Maxkoelemaij progress at the FC Pro World Championship Finals.

On top of that, the CM also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Long Ball Pass, Tiki Taka, and Anticipate.

Showdown Jordan Henderson SBC Solution

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Showdown Jordan Henderson SBC

Once the required squad has been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Jordan Henerson to your Ultimate Team for around 42K coins.

Will you be backing Maxkoelemaij at the FC Pro World Championship Finals, or opting for Tekkz and Grealish instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

