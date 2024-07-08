How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Grealish SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA is giving players the chance to take a break from all the Euros and Copa America content by releasing the FC 24 Showdown Jack Grealish SBC into Ultimate Team ahead of the FC Pro World Championship Finals.

The FC Pro World Championship Finals get underway later this week and players can earn Showdown Grealish, who is tied to Manchester City representative Tekkz.

Showdown Grealish SBC Cheapest Solutions

While Euro 2024 and Copa America promos continue to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team, players can briefly turn their attention to two new Showdown SBCs in conjunction with the FC Pro World Championship Finals.

Jack Grealish is linked with Manchester City representative Tekkz at the Finals and is available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge alongside fellow Showdown item, Jordan Henderson.

Showdown Grealish

Like Henderson, Grealish has been given a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some decent stats attached, including 94 Pace, 90 Shooting, 93 Passing, 96 Dribbling, and 86 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Grealish's OVR will increase should Tekkz progress at the FC Pro World Championship Finals.

On top of that, the LW also possesses three PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Press Proven, and Trickster, making him the perfect option to cause havoc on the flanks.

Showdown Jack Grealish SBC Solution

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Showdown Jack Grealish SBC

Once the required squad has been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Jack Grealish to your Ultimate Team for around 58.5K coins.

Will you be backing Tekkz at the FC Pro World Championship Finals, or opting for Maxkoelemaij and Henderson instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Path to Glory Knockouts Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Youssouf Fofana Objectives Guide | How to Complete Path to Glory Martinez SBC | FC 24 Euro Glory Evolutions Guide | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask