FC 24 How to complete Showdown Florian Grillitsch SBC, Costs & Solutions

EURO 2024 is approaching the business end of proceedings with the Round of 16 Knockout matches underway, and a tough match-up is coming up in the next few days, as Austria takes on Turkey.

FC 24 players have recently been blessed with an incredible squad of Greats of the Game players in packs. EA has thrown several new Showdown SBCs into the game too, with Austria midfielder Florian Grillitsch the latest player added.

Greats of the Game Florian Grillitsch SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has dropped a new set of Showdown players into FC 24 Ultimate Team as Turkey and Austria face each other at EURO 2024 in the next few days, with the winning nation progressing to the Quarter Finals of the competition.

Showdowns have been a popular method for EA to allow FC 24 players to add cards to their Ultimate Team, whilst also choosing a winning team for an upcoming match, and the winning player from this fixture will receive a +2 OVR upgrade if their nation wins the match.

Zeki Celik and Florian Grillitsch are the Showdown players featured, and the Austrian midfielder has received a huge upgrade and is now a 93 OVR, and has some great stats including, 89 pace, 85 shooting, 93 passing, 93 dribbling, 93 defending, 89 physical.

Showdown Florian Grillitsch

Grillitsch also possesses a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, as well as three new PlayStyles+, which include, Intercept+, Bruiser+, and Long Ball Pass+, making for a great defensive midfielder.

Showdown Florian Grillitsch SBC Solution

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Showdown Florian Grillitsch SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this single squad, you will be able to add Showdown Florian Grillitsch to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 89k coins to complete.

Will you be choosing Celik or Grillitsch in this Showdown SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

