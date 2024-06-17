FC 24 How to complete Showdown Bergwijn SBC, Costs & Solutions

Showdown SBCs have become popular in Ultimate Team, with EA dropping two players into the game mode, who will be facing off in a match in real life, with the winning player earning an OVR upgrade to their Showdown item.

EURO 2024 and Copa America are in full swing, and EA is dropping constant Showdown SBCs into Ultimate Team with many top-quality match-ups taking place, Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn is the latest player to receive a Showdown card.

Showdown Bergwijn SBC Cheapest Solutions

Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn is the latest player to receive a Showdown SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team as the Netherlands gets set to face France in the second fixture of Group D at EURO 2024.

Bergwijn and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot are the two players included in the Showdown, with the player from the winning side set to receive a +2 OVR upgrade to their card.

The Dutchman has been given a 93-rated Showdown card with some great stats including, 97 pace, 92 shooting, 92 passing, 95 dribbling, and 89 physical, whilst also having a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

On top of his great stats, Bergwijn possesses three new PlayStyles+, which include, Power Shot+, Whipped Pass+, and Rapid+.

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad:

This is a simple SBC, with the possibility of a great reward if the Netherlands can beat France at EURO 2024.

With only one squad needed for this SBC, we think it is worth the punt, and will only set you back around 64k coins to complete!

Will you be completing the Showdown Bergwijn SBC, or choosing Rabiot instead? Let us know in the comments below.

