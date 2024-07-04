FC 24 Path to Glory Youssouf Fofana Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Objective into FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside the Path to Glory Knockouts promo, giving fans the chance to add a Greats of the Game star and a bunch of packs to their squad.

The Fofana Objective is available now in Ultimate Team, and players can earn many rewards for simply playing the game.

Youssouf Fofana Objectives Guide

EA released a fresh set of Objectives in conjunction with the Path to Glory Knockouts promo.

Promo-themed Objectives have become a staple during the EURO 2024 and Copa America tournaments. Players can open packs and redeem new items for their squads throughout each campaign.

All Path to Glory players have live cards, meaning they can receive additional upgrades to their original OVR or skill-based stats if their nations meet the necessary threshold.

Players can earn rewards for simply playing and winning matches, a cheaper yet often challenging way to bolster their squad.

French Vision

Requirements: Score and Assist a goal using players from the Ligue 1 in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward: 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Creative Assist

Requirements: Assist 5 goals with a Midfielder in Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward: 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 7

Requirements: Play 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward: 75 x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Allez Les Blues

Requirements: Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from France in your starting 11.

Reward: 80 x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all of the challenges for this Objective, you will have Path to Glory Knockouts Fofana and several packs in your store, waiting to be opened.

Like all objectives, this one is completely free, so we believe it is worth completing if you need some SBC fodder or perhaps a new player for your team!

