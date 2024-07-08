How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Weghorst SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Path to Glory Wout Weghorst SBC is available for players to complete in Ultimate Team following the release of the Knockouts promo.

All Path to Glory Knockouts players including Weghorst have the chance to receive upgrades to their OVR or stats, and the Dutch striker has already been rewarded with a +1 OVR thanks to the Netherlands' win against Turkey.

Path to Glory Weghorst SBC Cheapest Solutions

Another Path to Glory Knockout SBC has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Burnley and Netherlands star Wout Weghorst becoming one of the latest players to receive a live card.

Weghorst is available to earn by completing four Squad Building Challenges ahead of the Netherlands Semi-Final clash against England at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Path to Glory Weghorst

The former Manchester United loanee has already seen his OVR upgraded since arriving in Ultimate Team, and he could receive another one if the Netherlands beat England.

Now possessing a 96-rated Path to Glory Knockouts card, Weghorst comes with some fantastic stats attached, including 94 Pace, 97 Shooting, 93 Passing, 94 Dribbling, and 99 Physical.

Additionally, the ST also has a Five-Star Weak Foot and four PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot, Rapid, First Touch, and Aerial.

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Wout Weghorst and four packs to your Ultimate Team for around 372K coins.

Will you be completing this PTG Knockouts SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

