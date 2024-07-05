FC 24 Path to Glory Knockouts Team Revealed as 97-Rated Duo Headline

The tension is building at Euro 2024 and Copa America as they enter the Quarter-Final stages, and EA has reflected that by releasing the FC 24 Path to Glory Knockouts promo into Ultimate Team.
Path to Glory content has already dropped over the past few weeks with a separate Group-Stage team, but as both tournaments edge closer to the grand finale, some of the best remaining players have been rewarded with upgradeable cards.
Path to Glory Knockouts Team Released
Four weeks after the first Path to Glory team dropped, EA has released the promo's latest installment in the form of Path to Glory Knockouts, which is centered around the players who remain in Euro 2024 and Copa America.
It comes after the initial Path to Glory release went live during the Group Stages, but with the tournaments now entering the Quarter-Finals, EA has thrown in new names from some of the remaining nations.
Player
Nation
OVR
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
97
Kai Havertz
Germany
97
Giovani Lo Celso
Argentina
96
Antoine Griezmann
France
96
John Stones
England
96
Eduardo Camavinga
France
96
Douglas Luiz
Brazil
96
Leroy Sane
Germany
96
Hakan Calhanoglu
Turkey
96
Ollie Watkins
England
95
Matthijs de Ligt
Netherlands
95
Jesus Navas
Spain
95
Ferran Torres
Spain
95
Nicolas Gonzalez
Argentina
95
Manuel Akanji
Switzerland
94
Matheus Nunes
Portugal
94
Facundo Pellistri
Uruguay
94
Yangel Herrera
Venezuela
94
Wendell
Brazil
94
Jose Gimenez
Uruguay
93
Jhon Lucumi
Colombia
93
Kevin Rodriguez
Ecuador
93
Jonathan Osorio
Canada
93
Altogether, there are 23 players available in Path to Glory Knockout packs. 13 of them are participating in Euro 2024, while the other 10 are playing in Copa America. Additionally, more stars will drop via SBCs and Objectives in the coming days.
Some Path to Glory Knockout players come with four PlayStyles+ on their cards, excluding Goalkeepers, while others possess just three.
Just as we saw with the first Path to Glory release, featured players can also receive OVR or skill-based upgrades should their respective nations meet certain requirements during Euro 2024 and Copa America, which we have outlined below.
Path to Glory Upgrade Path Explained
The Path to Glory upgrade path allows featured players to receive additional upgrades to their original OVR or skill-based stats if their nations meet the necessary threshold.
The upgrade path works as follows:
- Player's Nation Wins the Quarter-Final in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade
- Player's Nation Wins the Semi-Final in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade OR 5/5*
- Player's Nation Wins the Final in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade
As the pressure mounts in Euro 2024 and Copa America, which Path to Glory Knockout players are you hoping to pack for potential upgrades? Let us know in the comments below!
