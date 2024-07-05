FC 24 Path to Glory Knockouts Team Revealed as 97-Rated Duo Headline

The tension is building at Euro 2024 and Copa America as they enter the Quarter-Final stages, and EA has reflected that by releasing the FC 24 Path to Glory Knockouts promo into Ultimate Team.

Path to Glory content has already dropped over the past few weeks with a separate Group-Stage team, but as both tournaments edge closer to the grand finale, some of the best remaining players have been rewarded with upgradeable cards.

Path to Glory Knockouts Team Released

Four weeks after the first Path to Glory team dropped, EA has released the promo's latest installment in the form of Path to Glory Knockouts, which is centered around the players who remain in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Path to Glory Knockouts Copa America

It comes after the initial Path to Glory release went live during the Group Stages, but with the tournaments now entering the Quarter-Finals, EA has thrown in new names from some of the remaining nations.

Player Nation OVR Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 97 Kai Havertz Germany 97 Giovani Lo Celso Argentina 96 Antoine Griezmann France 96 John Stones England 96 Eduardo Camavinga France 96 Douglas Luiz Brazil 96 Leroy Sane Germany 96 Hakan Calhanoglu Turkey 96 Ollie Watkins England 95 Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands 95 Jesus Navas Spain 95 Ferran Torres Spain 95 Nicolas Gonzalez Argentina 95 Manuel Akanji Switzerland 94 Matheus Nunes Portugal 94 Facundo Pellistri Uruguay 94 Yangel Herrera Venezuela 94 Wendell Brazil 94 Jose Gimenez Uruguay 93 Jhon Lucumi Colombia 93 Kevin Rodriguez Ecuador 93 Jonathan Osorio Canada 93

Altogether, there are 23 players available in Path to Glory Knockout packs. 13 of them are participating in Euro 2024, while the other 10 are playing in Copa America. Additionally, more stars will drop via SBCs and Objectives in the coming days.

Some Path to Glory Knockout players come with four PlayStyles+ on their cards, excluding Goalkeepers, while others possess just three.

Path to Glory Knockouts Euro 2024

Just as we saw with the first Path to Glory release, featured players can also receive OVR or skill-based upgrades should their respective nations meet certain requirements during Euro 2024 and Copa America, which we have outlined below.

Path to Glory Upgrade Path Explained

The Path to Glory upgrade path allows featured players to receive additional upgrades to their original OVR or skill-based stats if their nations meet the necessary threshold.

The upgrade path works as follows:

Player's Nation Wins the Quarter-Final in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade

Player's Nation Wins the Semi-Final in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade OR 5/5*

Player's Nation Wins the Final in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade

Credit: @Fut_scoreboard Path to Glory Upgrade Path

As the pressure mounts in Euro 2024 and Copa America, which Path to Glory Knockout players are you hoping to pack for potential upgrades? Let us know in the comments below!

