How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Laimer SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Path to Glory promo is in full swing, with 40+ players available in FC 24 Ultimate Team right now as EA prepares for an exciting EURO 2024.

Amongst the new players in the game mode is a new SBC, with EA dropping Bayern Munich CDM Konrad Laimer into the Path to Glory promo, and FC 24 players can now get their hands on the Austrian midfielder!

Path to Glory Laimer SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer receiving a Path to Glory item ahead of the European Championships in Germany.

Austria find themselves in a tough group, facing France, Netherlands, and Poland in Group D, however, if they manage to progress to the Knockout stages of EURO 2024, then Laimer will receive a healthy upgrade to his OVR.

Path to Glory Laimer

Laimer has been given a huge upgrade and receives a 93-rated Path to Glory item with some fantastic stats attached, including 91 Pace, 82 Shooting, 90 Passing, 89 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 92 Physical.

On top of that, Laimer also comes with three PlayStyles+, which are Block, Intercept, and Bruiser.

The Bayern man now ranks amongst the best CDMs in Ultimate Team and could earn even more upgrades if he helps his nation during EURO 2024.

FC Bayern Munchen

Requirements:

Bayern Munich Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

FC Bayern Munchen

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once both required squads have been submitted and this SBC is complete, you will be able to add Path to Glory Konrad Laimer and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 165K coins.

Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

