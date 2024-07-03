FC 24 Path to Glory Knockouts Set to Drop This Week

EURO 2024 and Copa America content continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team and a new promo is rumored to hit the game mode in the coming days, with a Path to Glory Knockouts squad expected to drop!

EA is rumored to release a second Path to Glory squad, with some huge names expected to be involved as both tournaments reach the pinnacle Quarter Finals stage.

According to rumors around the FC 24 community, Path to Glory Knockouts is set to be released into FC 24 Ultimate Team this week, dropping on Friday, 5 July, at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing the Greats of the Game Icons and Heroes that are currently in packs.

Path to Glory was released in Ultimate Team just a few weeks ago, and many anticipated that it would be a one-off promo drop featuring Bukayo Saka and Pedri.

Path to Glory Team 1

However, rumors continue to circulate, suggesting that a second team will be hitting Ultimate Team this Friday, with players in packs and SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions to go with it.

Path to Glory Knockouts Players

There is no official information regarding this promo and who is set to feature. However, with both EURO 2024 and Copa America reaching the Quarter-Finals stage, EA has a smaller player pool to choose from.

16 teams will take part in the upcoming matches, meaning EA could release 16 more cards, one from each country, although we have seen some countries have several players given Path to Glory cards in the past!

It has also been leaked by @AsyFutTrader that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be released in this promo, however, it is uncertain whether this will be via SBC, Objectives, or in packs.

Credit: AsyFutTrader Path to Glory CR7 Leak

We will continue to update this page with the latest Path to Glory Knockouts information.

Who do you think will feature in the Path to Glory Knockouts promo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

