FC 24 Path to Glory Fernandez Objectives Guide

EA has released a new set of Objectives into Ultimate Team as Euro 2024 and Copa America content swarms the online game mode just days before both tournaments get underway.

Players can now earn Path to Glory Enzo Fernandez and Jordan Pickford by completing the One Nation Champions: England Objectives, and here is the complete guide so you can redeem the two players.

Path to Glory Fernandez Objectives Guide

A brand-new objective has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Argentina's Enzo Fernandez joining several other Copa America stars as a Path to Glory player item, as well as, England's Jordan Pickford, who is another player available via the One Nation Champions: England Objective.

The Chelsea man is available to earn by completing eight challenges ahead of Argentina's Copa America campaign in the United States, which begins against Canada on June 21.

Fernandez has received a solid 95 OVR Path to Glory card which comes with some great stats attached, including 90 pace, 88 shooting, 95 passing, 94 dribbling, 90 defending, and 93 physical.

Path to Glory Enzo Fernandez

Additionally, the CM possesses a five-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves, as well as the Pinged Pass+, Anticipate+, and Relentless+.

Jordan Pickford on the other hand, has been given a 94-rated card with 95 diving, 89 handling, 99 kicking, 99 reflexes, 63 speed, and 92 positioning.

As Path to Glory items, Fernandez and Pickford will also have the opportunity to be upgraded if Argentina and England meet specific requirements during the Copa America, and EURO 2024, meaning his OVR and PlayStyles+ could be boosted even further in the coming weeks.

Play 3

Requirements:

Play 3 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 3

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 9

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 11

Requirements:

Play 11 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

Path to Glory Jordan Pickford (94 OVR)

Win 10

Requirements:

Win 10 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 12

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from England.

Reward:

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 12

Once all of the objectives have been completed, you will be able to add Path to Glory Enzo Fernandez, and Jordan Pickford to your Ultimate Team, as well as open a bunch of incredible packs.

