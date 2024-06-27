FC 24 One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide

The FC 24 One Nation Champs: Portugal Objective has been added to Ultimate Team, offering players the chance to earn several packs and two new special players!

Replacing One Nation Champs: Argentina, the new set of Objectives requires players to complete challenges using stars from Portugal, and we're going to show you how it can be done.

One Nation Champs: Portugal Objective Guide

Euro 2024 is in full swing as the tournament prepares to enter the Round of 16, and EA has just released a new set of Ultimate Team Objectives to continue international-themed celebrations in FC 24.

One Nation Champs: Portugal has replaced One Nation Champs: Argentina, and players can earn more rewards by completing eight challenges.

Part of those rewards is Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who has a 93 OVR Path to Glory card which includes 93 handling, 92 positioning, 92 diving, and 92 reflexes.

Joining Patricio in the rewards is Arsenal defender Gabriel, who looks a solid defender at a 95 OVR, especially with stats such as 95 defending, 92 physical, 88 pace, and 84 passing.

Play 3

Requirements:

Play 3 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), and UEFA EURO Path to Glory Rui Patrício

Play 9

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Play 11

Requirements:

Play 11 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 10

Requirements:

Win 10 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 12

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in Champions Finals while having a full squad of players from Portugal.

Reward:

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

After completing all of the required challenges, you will be able to redeem a bunch of packs and Path to Glory Rui Patricio to your Ultimate Team for free!

Will you be completing this new One Nation Champs Objective? Let us know in the comments below!

