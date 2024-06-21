FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 2 Welcomes 97-Rated Euro 2024 Trio

EA has released FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 2 into Ultimate Team as the tournament-themed promo enters its second week in the online game mode.

Below, we'll go through all of the key details surrounding Make Your Mark Team 2, including featured players, official ratings, and how their cards can be upgraded, so let's dive in and take a look!

Make Your Mark Team 2 Released

The Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments are officially underway, and so is the second installment of the Make Your Mark Promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Team 1 kickstarted the two-week-long promo on Friday, June 14, but Team 2 has since gone live and will run until Friday, June 28, when it is eventually replaced by another Euro 2024 and Copa America in-game event.

Copa America Make Your Mark Team 2

Make Your Mark is centered around the players who are capable of putting their own stamp on Euro 2024 and Copa America, with the roster including a mixture of experienced and rising stars from various nations competing in both tournaments.

Player Nation OVR Florian Wirtz Germany 97 Jeremy Doku Belgium 97 Dani Carvajal Spain 97 Rodrygo Brazil 96 Rasmus Hojlund Denmark 96 Ibrahima Konate France 96 Ferland Mendy France 96 Jonathan David Canada 96 Trent Alexander-Arnold England 95 Kevin Danso Austria 95 Charles De Ketelaere Belgium 95 Yunus Musah United States 95 Joao Neves Portugal 95 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Germany 95 Filip Kostic Serbia 94 Deiver Machado Colombia 94 Armando Broja Albania 94 Salih Ozcan Turkey 94 Davide Frattesi Italy 94 Johan Vasquez Mexico 94 Josip Stanisic Croatia 94 Przemyslaw Frankowski Poland 94 Gabriel Suazo Chile 93 Julio Cascante Costa Rica 93 Tijjani Reijnders Netherlands 92 Michael Amir Murillo Panama 92 Ramon Sosa Paraguay 92 Vaclav Cerny Czech Republic 91 Jhonder Cadiz Venezuela 91 Jesus Castillo Peru 91

Altogether, there are 30 players available in Make Your Mark Team 2 packs. 19 of them are participating in Euro 2024, while the other 11 will play in Copa America.

The Make Your Mark Upgrade Path which has been in place since the release of Team 1 will remain for the latest set of players, who could receive OVR upgrades if they meet certain requirements during the Euros and Copa America tournaments.

Euro 2024 Make Your Mark Team 2

Additionally, some Make Your Mark players have FOUR PlayStyles+ on their items instead of three, giving their already stacked cards an extra boost!

Make Your Mark Upgrade Path Explained

The Make Your Mark upgrade path allows featured players to receive upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to a Chemistry increase if they meet the necessary thresholds.

The upgrade path works as follows:

Player makes tournament debut in the Euros/Copa America = +1 Chemistry

For ATTs and MIDs - The player Achieves two Goals/Assists | For DEFs and GKs - The player Achieves two Clean Sheets = +1 OVR Upgrade

Player makes five appearances in EUROs/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade

Make Your Mark Upgrade Path

With a host of new names added to the Make Your Mark promo, who are you hoping to pack from Team 2? Let us know in the comments below!

