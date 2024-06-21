FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 2 Welcomes 97-Rated Euro 2024 Trio

EA has released FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 2 into Ultimate Team as the tournament-themed promo enters its second week in the online game mode.
Below, we'll go through all of the key details surrounding Make Your Mark Team 2, including featured players, official ratings, and how their cards can be upgraded, so let's dive in and take a look!
Make Your Mark Team 2 Released
The Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments are officially underway, and so is the second installment of the Make Your Mark Promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Team 1 kickstarted the two-week-long promo on Friday, June 14, but Team 2 has since gone live and will run until Friday, June 28, when it is eventually replaced by another Euro 2024 and Copa America in-game event.
Make Your Mark is centered around the players who are capable of putting their own stamp on Euro 2024 and Copa America, with the roster including a mixture of experienced and rising stars from various nations competing in both tournaments.
Player
Nation
OVR
Florian Wirtz
Germany
97
Jeremy Doku
Belgium
97
Dani Carvajal
Spain
97
Rodrygo
Brazil
96
Rasmus Hojlund
Denmark
96
Ibrahima Konate
France
96
Ferland Mendy
France
96
Jonathan David
Canada
96
Trent Alexander-Arnold
England
95
Kevin Danso
Austria
95
Charles De Ketelaere
Belgium
95
Yunus Musah
United States
95
Joao Neves
Portugal
95
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Germany
95
Filip Kostic
Serbia
94
Deiver Machado
Colombia
94
Armando Broja
Albania
94
Salih Ozcan
Turkey
94
Davide Frattesi
Italy
94
Johan Vasquez
Mexico
94
Josip Stanisic
Croatia
94
Przemyslaw Frankowski
Poland
94
Gabriel Suazo
Chile
93
Julio Cascante
Costa Rica
93
Tijjani Reijnders
Netherlands
92
Michael Amir Murillo
Panama
92
Ramon Sosa
Paraguay
92
Vaclav Cerny
Czech Republic
91
Jhonder Cadiz
Venezuela
91
Jesus Castillo
Peru
91
Altogether, there are 30 players available in Make Your Mark Team 2 packs. 19 of them are participating in Euro 2024, while the other 11 will play in Copa America.
The Make Your Mark Upgrade Path which has been in place since the release of Team 1 will remain for the latest set of players, who could receive OVR upgrades if they meet certain requirements during the Euros and Copa America tournaments.
Additionally, some Make Your Mark players have FOUR PlayStyles+ on their items instead of three, giving their already stacked cards an extra boost!
Make Your Mark Upgrade Path Explained
The Make Your Mark upgrade path allows featured players to receive upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to a Chemistry increase if they meet the necessary thresholds.
The upgrade path works as follows:
- Player makes tournament debut in the Euros/Copa America = +1 Chemistry
- For ATTs and MIDs - The player Achieves two Goals/Assists | For DEFs and GKs - The player Achieves two Clean Sheets = +1 OVR Upgrade
- Player makes five appearances in EUROs/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade
With a host of new names added to the Make Your Mark promo, who are you hoping to pack from Team 2? Let us know in the comments below!
