FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 2 Players Leaked

Several players set to feature in Team 2 of the FC 24 Make Your Mark Promo have been leaked as EA prepares to welcome even more international stars to Ultimate Team.

Below, we'll check out all of the leaks so far and cover everything else surrounding the upcoming Make Your Mark Team 2, so let's dive in!

Make Your Mark Team 2 Players Leaked

Reputable leakers @AsyFutTrader, @Fut_scoreboard, and @WetDesignFUT have leaked some of the players set to feature in Team 2 of the Make Your Mark Ultimate Team promo, which is centered around the stars who are capable of putting their own unique stamp on the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments.

Jeremy Doku is set to feature

Team 1 went live in Ultimate Team on Friday, June 14, and Team 2 is expected to drop on Friday, 21 June at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), with a new batch of players becoming available via packs, SBCs, and Objectives for another week.

Here are all of the Make Your Mark Team 2 players to have leaked so far:

Player Nation Rodrygo Brazil Jeremy Doku Belgium Ferland Mendy France Joao Neves Portugal Davide Frattesi Italy Ibrahima Konate France

These players will no doubt already have some amazing cards when they are released, but some of them could receive at least two upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to a Chemistry boost if they meet the necessary thresholds set by the Make Your Mark Upgrade Path.

The upgrade path works as follows:

Player makes tournament debut in the Euros/Copa America = +1 Chemistry

For ATTs and MIDs - The player Achieves two Goals/Assists | For DEFs and GKs - The player Achieves two Clean Sheets = +1 OVR Upgrade

Player makes five appearances in EUROs/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade

Make your Mark Upgrade Path

A total of 30 players were released into Make Your Mark packs as part of the Team 1 drop, so it's likely we will see a similar amount become available when Team 2 goes live in the coming days.

We will continue to update this page as and when new leaks emerge, so keep your eyes peeled for more details.

