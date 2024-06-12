FC 24 Make Your Mark Leaks Include Liverpool Superstar

EA is set to release a brand-new promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team this week, according to rumors, with Make Your Mark the next campaign coming to the game mode, continuing the EUROs and Copa America theme as the tournament gets underway.

Like with most promos, leaks start to drop on social media, and there are several incredible players leaked to feature in the Make Your Mark promo, that you will want to add to your Ultimate Team in an instant!

Make Your Mark Players Leaked

There is a new promo coming to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Make Your Mark replacing both Path to Glory, and Greats of the Game players in packs, and is set to release on Friday, June 14 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Several players have been leaked to feature so far in this promo, by reliable leakers, @AsyFutTrader, @Fut_scoreboard, and @FutSheriff, and we expect plenty more players to be rumored soon.

Here are all the players leaked to feature in the Make Your Mark promo:

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Joao Cancelo - Barcelona

Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea

Aurelien Tchouameni - Real Madrid

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Rafael Leao - AC Milan

These names already show that this promo is set to be an exciting one, with many meta players rumored to feature.

On top of this, all players included in the Make Your Mark promo will have live cards, meaning there is a chance for further upgrades to their OVR and Chemistry if they meet certain requirements in real life.

Here is the upgrade path for the Make Your Mark promo:

Makes tournament debut in the EUROs/Copa America = +1 Chemistry

For ATTs and MIDs - The player Achieves 2 Goals/Assists | For DEFs and GKs - The player Achieves 2 Clean Sheets = +1 OVR Upgrade

Makes 5 appearances in EUROs/Copa America = +1 OVR Upgrade

With extra chances of OVR boosts, this promo could be an all-timer, and we are excited to see who else will feature in the Mark Your Mark campaign!

Who else would you like to see included in the Make Your Mark promo? Let us know in the comments below.

