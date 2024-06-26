How to Complete FC 24 Make Your Mark Montiel SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Make Your Mark Gonzalo Montiel SBC has been released into Ultimate Team as EA continues to reward Euro 2024 and Copa America players with upgradeable cards.

Argentina right-back Montiel is available to earn by submitting three Squads, and we're going to show you the cheapest solutions to complete his new SBC.

Make Your Mark Montiel SBC Cheapest Solutions

Make Your Mark may be coming to an end in Ultimate Team soon, but EA isn't slowing down on the release of promo-themed SBCs for players to earn.

Gonzalo Montiel is the latest Copa America star to receive a Make Your Mark card, with the possibility for the Argentine to be upgraded based on appearances, goals, assists, and clean sheets throughout the tournament.

Make Your Mark Montiel

The Nottingham Forest man has been given a 94-rated Make Your Mark card with some great stats attached, including 96 Pace, 88 Shooting, 88 Passing, 89 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 92 Physical.

Additionally, Montiel also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are Whipped Pass, Technical, and Relentless.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Argentina

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the required squads to complete this SBC, you will be able to add Make Your Mark Gonzalo Montiel and three packs to your Ultimate Team for around 262K coins.

Will you be adding Make Your Mark Gonzalo Montiel to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 2 Out Now | Greats of the Game Icons & Heroes Leak Ahead of New Promo | Make Your Mark Johan Mojica Objective Guide | How to Complete Make Your Mark Sinisterra SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes