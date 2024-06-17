FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Garnacho SBC, Costs & Solutions

A new promo is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EA has dropped the second campaign of their summer international tournament content, with Make Your Mark now available in the game mode.

This two-week promo features some fantastic players from nations competing in EURO 2024 and Copa America, and one Argentina star is making his first appearance in an international competition, EA has given Alejandro Garnacho a Make Your Mark item available now as an SBC!

Make Your Mark Garnacho SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released the Make Your Mark promo into Ultimate Team, and a new player is now available via SBC, with Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho receiving a Make Your Mark item.

All players in this promo are making their first appearance for their nation at either EURO 2024 or Copa America, and Garnacho is part of the Argentina squad looking to continue their dominance on their continent.

The winger has been given an incredible Make Your Mark item with a 96 OVR, and some fantastic stats, which include, 97 pace, 90 shooting, 92 passing, 95 dribbling, as well as a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves.

Copa America Make Your Mark Garnacho

On top of that, Garnacho possesses four new PlayStyles+, with Incisive Pass+, Rapid+, Trickster+, and Finesse Shot+, now on his Make Your Mark card.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players pack

This will be a popular card amongst FC 24 players, with Garnacho one of the biggest wonderkids in the world.

You can redeem Make Your Mark Garnacho by completing this SBC, which will set you back around 452k coins to complete.

Will you be adding Make Your Mark Garnacho to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

