FC 24 EA Updates Kylian Mbappe Face Scan

EURO 2024 has taken over FC 24, with plenty of Ultimate Team content including Make Your Mark and Greats of the Game promos, as well as, several SBCs and a new EURO 2024 game mode, which has already seen its fair share of updates.

From the addition of wonderkid Lamine Yamal to updating all of the squads with the players featured at EURO 2024, EA has been busy with its latest game mode, and superstar Kylian Mbappe is the latest player to be upgraded!

Kylian Mbappe Mask Added to FC 24

EA has been busy updating its EURO 2024 content, with plenty of happenings during the tournament.

One standout moment was in Game Week 1 when France superstar Kylian Mbappe broke his nose against Austria.

The France captain was forced to miss the second match against the Netherlands, before returning in the final match of Group D to score a penalty against Poland, this time donning a protective mask!

Kylian Mbappe Celebrating with Protective Mask

EA was quick to update Kylian Mbappe in FC 24, and the soon-to-be Real Madrid man now wears the same protective mask on his star head in the game.

Mbappe joins the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in wearing a protective mask in real-life, and also in FC 24, and with rumors that Napoli could be returning in FC 25, realism is about to step up another notch.

The period for which Mbappe will have to wear this mask is still unknown. However, masked players are usually on a different level to the rest in football, so we hope he is still repping the face wear when he joins Real Madrid, which could make for some cool photos in the future.

Mbappe & Co. Real Madrid

Do you think Mbappe will guide France to EURO 2024 glory? Let us know in the comments below.

