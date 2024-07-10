FC 24 How to complete International Stars Laporte SBC, Costs & Solutions

The EURO 2024 final is closing in, with just one more semi-final to take place, as England and the Netherlands face off to see who will join Spain in the final two.

EA has been dropping EURO content throughout the tournament. Another SBC became available once Spain qualified for the final, with Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte receiving an upgraded International Stars card for his performance against France!

International Stars Laporte SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team with Aymeric Laporte earning an International Stars item for his performance against France in the EURO 2024 semi-finals.

Laporte is the first player to receive an International Stars card in FC 24 Ultimate Team, however, we are expected further items to be dropped after each remaining semi-final in the EUROs and Copa America.

The former Man City man has been given a huge boost, now sitting at a 96 OVR with some fantastic stats, including 90 pace, 84 passing, 83 dribbling, 96 defending, and 93 physical.

International Stars Laporte

On top of that, Laporte also possesses four PlayStyles+, which include, Power Header+, Jockey+, Bruiser+, and Block+, making for an incredible defender to use in Ultimate Team.

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted these two squads, you will be able to redeem International Stars Aymeric Laporte, and add the Spaniard to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back just 100k coins, which we think is a bargain!

With EA dropping this card after the Spain match, we are anticipating there to be an Argentinian International Stars player to also be released soon, shortly followed by a player from the winning team between England and the Netherlands.

Who will be the next International Stars player to drop? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Path to Glory Knockouts Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Youssouf Fofana Objectives Guide | How to Complete Path to Glory Martinez SBC | FC 24 Euro Glory Evolutions Guide | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask