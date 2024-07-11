FC 24 How to complete International Stars Declan Rice SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released another International Stars SBC, following the second semi-final of EURO 2024, with England beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the last minute of the match!

Arsenal's Declan Rice has joined Aymeric Laporte as an International Stars SBC player and is now available in-game with an incredible card.

International Stars Declan Rice SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA has released a second International Stars player into the game mode following England's progression to the EURO 2024 final.

English midfielder Declan Rice joins Aymeric Laporte as an International Star player with both players representing their countries in the upcoming final.

Just like Laporte, Rice has been given an incredibly boosted card, which is +1 OVR higher and is now 97-rated.

International Stars Declan Rice

Rice also has 93 pace, 83 shooting, 91 passing, 92 dribbling, 97 defending, and 95 physical, making for one of the best CDMs in the game.

On top of that, the Englishman has been given three new PlayStyles+, which include, Block+, Intercept+, and Relentless+, whilst also possessing a four-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Once both of these squads have been submitted, you can add International Stars Declan Rice into your squad with this SBC setting you back around 112k coins to complete.

This SBC is a great price for a fantastic defensive midfield player, and doesn't require the use of any TOTS or TOTW cards, which we think is a bargain, especially given Declan Rice's attributes!

Will you be adding any International Stars to your squad? Let us know in the comments below.

