How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Rooney SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released a ton of new content, with more Greats of the Game Icons being dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EURO 2024 reaches the all-important knockout stages, with two games gone in the Copa America group stages.

International football is rife right now, and a ton of players are being represented in the Greats of the Game drop, just like England Icon Wayne Rooney!

Greats of the Game Rooney SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team with EA dropping another batch of Greats of the Game Icons into the game mode.

The latest Icon made available in Ultimate Team is former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney, who has been given a stacked Icon card, which can be further upgraded if England are successful in the knockout stages of EURO 2024.

Greats of the Game Rooney

Rooney has been given a 96-Rated Greats of the Game item with some fantastic stats, including 97 Pace, 96 Shooting, 91 Passing, 94 Dribbling, and 94 Physical.

On top of that, the superstar striker possesses four new PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Dead Ball, and Long Ball Pass, as well as a Five-Star Weak Foot.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Greats Of The Game Icon Wayne Rooney on 5-Match Loan

A Red Devil

Requirements:

Manchester Utd Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

A Red Devil

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

England's Number 10

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

England's Number 10

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all the squads needed for this SBC, you can add Greats of the Game Icon Wayne Rooney and several packs to your Ultimate Team for around 1.94M coins!

Will you be adding Greats of the Game Rooney to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

