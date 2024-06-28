How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Rooney SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released a ton of new content, with more Greats of the Game Icons being dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EURO 2024 reaches the all-important knockout stages, with two games gone in the Copa America group stages.
International football is rife right now, and a ton of players are being represented in the Greats of the Game drop, just like England Icon Wayne Rooney!
Greats of the Game Rooney SBC Cheapest Solutions
There is a new SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team with EA dropping another batch of Greats of the Game Icons into the game mode.
The latest Icon made available in Ultimate Team is former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney, who has been given a stacked Icon card, which can be further upgraded if England are successful in the knockout stages of EURO 2024.
Rooney has been given a 96-Rated Greats of the Game item with some fantastic stats, including 97 Pace, 96 Shooting, 91 Passing, 94 Dribbling, and 94 Physical.
On top of that, the superstar striker possesses four new PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Dead Ball, and Long Ball Pass, as well as a Five-Star Weak Foot.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Greats Of The Game Icon Wayne Rooney on 5-Match Loan
A Red Devil
Requirements:
- Manchester Utd Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
England's Number 10
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
92-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
92-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have submitted all the squads needed for this SBC, you can add Greats of the Game Icon Wayne Rooney and several packs to your Ultimate Team for around 1.94M coins!
Will you be adding Greats of the Game Rooney to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.
