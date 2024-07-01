How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Seedorf SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Greats of the Game Clarence Seedorf SBC following the arrival of over 30 Icons and Heroes in Ultimate Team.
Team 2 of the Greats of the Game promo went live on June 28, and Seedorf has become one of the latest Icons to be released as a separate SBC for all players to complete!
Greats of the Game Icon Seedorf SBC Cheapest Solutions
Greats of the Game Team 2 has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has dropped a brand-new SBC to join an already fascinating lineup of footballing legends.
Former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Clarence Seedorf is available to earn by completing nine Squad Building Challenges ahead of the Netherlands' Round of 16 Euro 2024 clash with Romania.
Seedorf has received an incredible 95-rated Greats of the Game Icon card which comes with some equally impressive stats, including 90 Pace, 93 Shooting, 95 Passing, 94 Dribbling, 85 Defending, and 90 Physical.
Additionally, the CAM also has a Five-Star Weak Foot and four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, and Technical.
On top of all that, Seedorf has the opportunity to be upgraded if the Netherlands meets specific requirements during the Euros, meaning his OVR, PlayStyles+, or stats could be boosted even further in the coming days.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Greats of the Game Icon Clarence Seedorf on 5-Match Loan
Il Professore
Requirements:
- Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
Los Blancos
Requirements:
- Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Netherlands
Requirements:
- Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Greats of the Game Icon Clarence Seedorf and several packs to your Ultimate Team for around 393K coins.
