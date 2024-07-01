How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Seedorf SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Greats of the Game Clarence Seedorf SBC following the arrival of over 30 Icons and Heroes in Ultimate Team.

Team 2 of the Greats of the Game promo went live on June 28, and Seedorf has become one of the latest Icons to be released as a separate SBC for all players to complete!

Greats of the Game Icon Seedorf SBC Cheapest Solutions

Greats of the Game Team 2 has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has dropped a brand-new SBC to join an already fascinating lineup of footballing legends.

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Clarence Seedorf is available to earn by completing nine Squad Building Challenges ahead of the Netherlands' Round of 16 Euro 2024 clash with Romania.

Greats of the Game Icon Seedorf

Seedorf has received an incredible 95-rated Greats of the Game Icon card which comes with some equally impressive stats, including 90 Pace, 93 Shooting, 95 Passing, 94 Dribbling, 85 Defending, and 90 Physical.

Additionally, the CAM also has a Five-Star Weak Foot and four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, and Technical.

On top of all that, Seedorf has the opportunity to be upgraded if the Netherlands meets specific requirements during the Euros, meaning his OVR, PlayStyles+, or stats could be boosted even further in the coming days.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Greats of the Game Icon Clarence Seedorf on 5-Match Loan

Il Professore

Requirements:

Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Il Professore

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Los Blancos

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Los Blancos

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Netherlands

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Greats of the Game Icon Clarence Seedorf and several packs to your Ultimate Team for around 393K coins.

Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Team 2 Out Now | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Greats of the Game Rooney SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes