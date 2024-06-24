FC 24 How to complete Flashback Christen Press SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA is impressing with their EURO 2024 and Copa America content at the moment, with Make Your Mark Team 2 in packs now, and a bunch of SBCs available, FC 24 players have lots of content to get stuck into.

One of the latest SBCs is Flashback Christen Press, with the Angel City FC star being celebrated for winning back-to-back Women's World Cup trophies in 2015 and 2019 with the USWNT.

Flashback Christen Press SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team and USA striker Christen Press has been given a hugely upgraded Flashback item which is available for a low cost price!

Players have a new item to redeem in Ultimate Team with Christen Press now available via SBC, and the Angel City FC striker has an incredible card.

Press is a 95 OVR with 96 pace, 94 shooting, 93 passing, 93 dribbling, and 90 physical, as well as having a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves.

Flashback Christen Press

On top of her impressive stats, the USWNT forward has three new PlayStyles+ which include, Quick Step+, Power Shot+, and First Touch, making for a nimble and tricky attacking player.

Flashback Christen Press SBC Solution

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Once this simple SBC has been completed, you will be able to redeem Flashback Christen Press, adding the 95-rated card to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 64k coins, which is a bargain for a card of this caliber.

