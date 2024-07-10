FC 24 EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament Predictions

The EURO 2024 Final is closing in with Spain already there, and waiting to see if they face England or the Netherlands, which begs the question; who will feature in the EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament?

FC 24 players are expecting EA to release a squad into Ultimate Team packs based on their Team of the Tournament, and we have put together our predictions of who we think should be included when the promo is released!

EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament Predictions

The beloved international competition is coming to an end, and there have been some special moments throughout, with many players carrying the flag for their nations, and many surprise results that have seen smaller countries succeed.

EA will likely release a Team of the Tournament squad into packs soon, and we have put together our own team of 11 players, and even thrown in seven substitutes for players who we almost included.

Saliba, Olmo, Guler

We are unsure when this promo will be released, however, we think that the Team of the Tournament will drop into packs on Friday, 19 July.

Name Position Nation Club Predicted OVR Diogo Costa GK Portugal FC Porto 95 Jules Kounde RB France Barcelona 95 William Saliba CB France Arsenal 95 Marc Guehi CB England Crystal Palace 95 Marc Cucurella LB Spain Chelsea 95 Ferdi Kadioglu* LB Turkey Fenerbahce 93 Declan Rice* CDM England Arsenal 97 Granit Xhaka CM Switzerland Bayer Leverkusen 96 Fabian Ruiz CM Spain PSG 96 Dani Olmo CAM Spain RB Leipzig 97 Showing 1-10 of 18 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

Many great players could make this team, although we expect EA to bless each of them with incredible endgame cards ahead of FUTTIES.

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal turns 17 years old the day before the EURO 2024 final, meaning he will be eligible to be added to Ultimate Team, and EA could give the Spanish winger an incredible first UT card!

We are also excited to see which team wins the final. This could determine how many players from their nation feature in the Team of the Tournament, with incredible stars from Spain, England, and the Netherlands all still in contention.

Which players do you think will make the EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament? Let us know in the comments below.

