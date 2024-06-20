How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Bonucci SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the End of an Era Leonardo Bonucci SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as the legendary defender hangs up his boots at the age of 37.

Below, we'll take a look at Bonucci's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the Italian to your team!

End of an Era Bonucci SBC Cheapest Solutions

As Italy continue their Euro 2024 campaign in Germany, EA has dropped a brand-new End of an Era SBC to celebrate the legacy of Italian defender, Leonardo Bonucci.

Available to earn by completing just two Squad Building Challenges, Bonucci is bringing the curtains down on his illustrious footballing career having made 700 appearances, winning 19 major trophies in the process.

End of an Era Bonucci

The former Juventus and AC Milan star has received an incredible 96-rated End of an Era card which comes with some equally impressive stats, including 90 Pace, 83 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 96 Defending, and 96 Physical.

On top of that, the CB also has four PlayStyles+, which are Long Ball Pass, Intercept, Slide Tackle, and Aerial.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Italy

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once both of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add End of an Era Leonardo Bonucci and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 117K coins.

Bonucci has enjoyed an incredible career and was always a popular Ultimate Team and Career Mode pick during his prime over the years, so completing his End of an Era SBC is certainly a fitting way to celebrate that.

Will you be adding EOAE Leonardo Bonucci to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

