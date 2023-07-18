EA FC 24: Who will be the highest-rated player?

EA FC 24 has been announced and the hype train is continually gathering momentum.

With new features set to be confirmed in the coming weeks, we all know it won't be long until ratings are next on the agenda.

An exciting time for Ultimate Team players, rating reveal season always throws up some surprising stats and we can't wait to see what this year has in store.

With that in mind, we want to take a look at who could be the highest-rated player in EA FC 24.

EAFC 24 highest-rated player

Right now, no player has been confirmed to top the rating pile in EA FC 24, with rating reveals set to arrive towards the end of August.

NEW STAR - Haaland is set to top the pile

However, recent reveals have given us an indication that change is almost certainly afoot, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe set to slip away.

Why? Well, Norwegian powerhouse Erling Haaland looks set to be the man to take their place with the Man City superstar recently being revealed as the new cover star for EA FC 24.

Whilst being the cover star doesn't always mean you're set for the top rating, it does mean that you will be there or thereabouts.

MAJOR RIVALRY - Haaland will challenge Mbappe for the throne

When it comes to Haaland, following his record-breaking Premier League season, we wouldn't be shocked to see him top the pile and cement himself as the new GOAT.

Potential competitors

If Haaland is to face competition for top spot then it's almost certain to arrive in the form of the two aforementioned players, Mbappe and Messi.

That being said, you can probably scratch Messi's name off the list due to another lacklustre season in Paris.

OLD GUARD - Messi could fall out of the 90-rated club

Messi's Miami move is unlikely to affect his EA FC 24 rating too much seeing as we are yet to see him in action.

Mbappe is the clearest competitor, with the former FIFA cover star hoping to retain top spot over fellow rising star Haaland.

However, given the changing of the guard and the impressive stats showcased by Haaland in his debut year at Manchester City, we'd be surprised if either man above was able to keep Haaland away from the crown.