EA Sports and FIFA ended their collaboration after 30 years. A new football simulation called EA FC 24 will come out on September 29, 2023. There is still loads that we do not know about the game as of yet, however our predictions to the full release of stats and the EA FC 24 soundtrack are hoepfully close!

The best and fairest solution for good gameplay is similar ratings to women and men footballers. Women will be playable in Ultimate Team for the first time. More women's leagues have been added to the game, so this rating prediction list is what the EA FC 24 fans need.

We already predicted ratings for the top men players, and now we turn to women and give you the top 10 best female players in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 women’s rating predictions

While we still don’t know the official EA FC 24 ratings, we can use the data from the last season and the 2023 Women’s World Cup to make some realistic predictions.

Here are the EA FC 24 women’s rating predictions for the top 10 players:

Alexia Putellas (91) Sam Kerr (91) Beth Mead (90) Caroline Graham Hansen (90) Lucy Bronze (90) Pernille Harder (90) Lena Oberdorf (90) Ada Hegerberg (90) Alexandra Popp (90) Keira Walsh (90)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, CAM/CM) – 91

Undoubtedly, Putellas is currently the best player in the world. By 2022, she won every individual and club award available to a European player. Putellas was the best FIFA Women’s Player in 2021 and 2022, won the Ballon d’Or Feminin, and the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year. Alexia did miss a big part of the previous season due to an ACL injury. Otherwise, she would rank above 91 OVR on our EA FC 24 women’s rating predictions list.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, ST/CF) – 91

Kerr, who made it to the cover of FIFA 23, is again at the top of ratings. We’re talking about the all-time leading goal scorer of the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States and Australian international soccer. Moreover, Kerr is the only female player in history to win the Golden Boot on three different continents. Last season at Chelsea, Kerr scored 32 goals in all competitions and won the WSL title.

Beth Mead (Arsenal, RF/RM) – 90

Mead played an instrumental role in guiding England to the Three Lionesses’ first Euro title. She grabbed six goals and five assists in just six games at that tournament and was rightfully named the World Soccer World Player of the Year.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona, ST/CF) – 90

We’re aware that Barcelona have some fantastic individuals, but Barca’s success wouldn’t be possible without the Norwegian playmaker Caroline Graham Hansen. Although she doesn’t have individual titles like other players on this EA FC 24 women’s rating predictions list, Graham Hansen deserves to be among the highest-rated. Caroline won a domestic treble along with the Champions League last year. She bagged 11 goals with six assists in only 13 games.

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona RB, RWB) – 90

Another player from Barcelona and the top-rated defender in the game is likely in the best form of her life. Following England’s win at Euro, Bronze secured her move to Barcelona and became the first female to win the Champions League with two different clubs. A tireless defender who can contribute to both defence and offence, Bronze is a must-have player in your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich, ST/CF) – 90

Harder was the most expensive female football player when she moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea three years ago. Pernille caught the attention during her stay at Wolfsburg, where she won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double. Also, in two of four seasons with Die Wölfinnen, Harder won the Golden Boot. The two-time UEFA Women’s Player of the Year impressed for Chelsea last season, scoring 28 goals in 48 matches.

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, CB/LB/DM/CM) – 90

Perhaps the most versatile player on our EA FC 24 women’s rating predictions list, Oberdorf is also the youngest. Lena is one of the most technically-gifted female players in the world. She won the Young Player of the Euros last year, and since then, she continued to impress for both club and country. Oberdorf already has 40 caps for Germany despite being only 21.

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, ST/CF) – 90

Hegerberg returned from a 21-month absence due to injuries, and it seems she is better than ever before. The Norwegian striker played a vital role in Lyon’s championship season, while she helped her club to clinch the Champions League qualification. Not many players are capable of making such an impact following a lengthy period on the sideline, but Hegerberg is one of a kind.

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, ST/CF) – 90

Popp is another player who can bounce back from injuries and destroy the opposing defences. She is 32, but her experience and lethal touch in front of a goal cannot be underestimated. Popp has more than 80 goals for Wolfsburg and over 60 goals for Germany during her illustrious career.

Keira Walsh (Barcelona, CM/DM) – 90

Walsh is not a prolific goalscorer like many players on our EA FC 24 women’s rating predictions list, but she is the most expensive player right now. Keira was impressive for England at Euro last year, and Barcelona were the quickest to snap her for a £400,000 fee from Manchester City. One of the best midfielders in the world, Walsh’s nationality and league combination make her a perfect fit for the Ultimate Team squads.

