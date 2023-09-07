As ratings continue to surface ahead of the 29, September release of EA FC 24, fans are eagerly anticipating the ratings of their favourite players with ratings still unofficially out by EA Sports.

Now, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Italian side, Lazio in EA FC 24!

Lazio in EA FC 24

Serie A side, Lazio is still not licensed in the new title of EA FC. They will continue to be named 'Latium' due to eFootball having the exclusive rights for the club.

Luckily for Lazio though EA have still rated the players well with some good ratings and even better sweaty stats throughout the team. With their star man, Milinkovic-Savic away to Al Hilal Lazio have suffered one large departure this summer.

click to enlarge + 4

Without further ado, let's take a look at these Lazio FC 24 ratings:

Ciro Immobile (85 OVR)

The Italian superstar who just seems to get better with age, Ciro Immobile has some insane stats in FC 24 with 87 shooting and 85 pace which is rather surprising. Immobile looks like a top player in FC 24!

click to enlarge + 4

Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

A wizard on the ball, Alberto is a fantastic passer and dribber who offers a lot of creativity. His card may not be the most used in FC 24 due to his pace, however, he can hold his own!

Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

A great card by Romagnoli with 69 pace he is fast enough for a starter squad in FC 24. An amazing 85 defending makes him stand out from other defenders!

Matia Zaccagni (82 OVR)

With 87 pace and 88 dribbling this card looks like it has the potential to be very sweaty in FC 24. Zaccagni loves a finesse shot in real life so if his curve is high then this card will be a lot of fun to use!

Ivan Provendel (82 OVR)

Provendel looks like will be a very solid starter keeper in FC 24, he sees a nice +3 from FIFA 23.

Felipe Anderson (81 OVR)

Another sweaty option this time from Felipe Anderson with 87 pace and 85 dribbling he will be very common at the start of Ultimate Team! With 4-star skills and 4-star weak foot, he has a very tidy card!

click to enlarge + 4

Daichi Kamada (81 OVR)

Decent stats for the newly transferred Kamada, he received a +1 to his overall rating from FIFA 23 after a successful campaign in the Bundesliga.

Adam Marusic (80 OVR)

Marusic will most likely be the most common Serie A left-back on a budget with 88 pace his card looks rather good for an 80-rated card. Adding 82 physicality to this, Marusic is one or two special cards away from being a top player in UT!

click to enlarge + 4

The rest of the Lazio ratings are as follows:

Matteo Guendouzi (79 OVR)

Manuel Lazzari (79 OVR)

Nicolo Casale (79 OVR)

Valentin Castellanos (79 OVR)

Nicolo Rovella (77 OVR)

Danilo Cataldi (77 OVR)

Gustav Isaksen (74 OVR)

