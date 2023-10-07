EA FC 24 Angelina Squad Foundation SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 is out of early access and there are many things to complete in Ultimate Team, including Squad Building Challenges. You'll be able to complete the Angelina Squad Foundation SBC.

As the name implies, Squad Foundations are great cards to start your Ultimate Team journey, being good enough to lead your team early on as you're on the hunt for even stronger cards.

So with that said, here's everything you need to know about the Angelina Squad Foundations SBC, including the cheapest solutions, stat cards, and more.

Angelina Squad Foundations (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Angelina Foundation Stats

Start Date: Saturday, 7 October.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 23 December.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Angelina Squad Foundations card, with the requirements as follows:

Angelina SBC

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Angelina Squad Foundation card.

Cost: 17,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Angelina Squad Foundation SBC.

Angelina SBC

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Angelina SBC solution

