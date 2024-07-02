Is Portugal's Euro 2024 Hero Diogo Costa in FC 24?

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa prevented a major Round of 16 upset at Euro 2024 after saving all three penalties in the shootout against Slovenia, leaving several amazed fans wondering whether or not he features in FC 24.

Costa is just one of many standout performers of the tournament so far, with Riccardo Calafiori emerging as a bright spark in what turned out to be a rather disappointing Italy side.

Is Diogo Costa in FC 24?

If you are one of the FC 24 fans who witnessed Diogo Costa's heroics against Slovenia at the Euros, then you'll be pleased to know that the 24-year-old shot-stopper does feature in the game, and even has his own authentic face scan.

Costa made history by becoming the first goalkeeper to save three penalties at the European Championships, ensuring Portugal progressed to the quarter-finals as a result.

Diogo Costa Stats

The FC Porto man is currently 83-rated in FC 24 with 89 potential, making him one of the best goalkeepers in the game. Stats include 86 Reflexes, 83 Reactions, 82 Diving, and 82 Positioning, with his Handling and Kicking also in the green.

Bearing his Euro 2024 performances in mind, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Costa receive an OVR upgrade in FC 25, although it could be minimal considering he has a good rating already.

How Much Does Costa Cost in FC 24?

At the time of writing, Diogo Costa is valued at around $50 million (£39 million or €46 million) in Career Mode, according to SoFIFA. However, it's worth noting that these figures will increase if EA decides to give him an upgrade before FC 25's release.

Meanwhile, FUTBIN states that his original 82-rated Ultimate Team card will roughly cost 750 coins, but if you want an even better card, then Costa's 85-rated TOTW item is going for around 52.5K.

TOTW Diogo Costa

Will you be using Diogo Costa in FC 24 or FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

