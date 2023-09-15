EA FC 24: Best French players

EA FC 24 is almost here and with the full release of the EA FC 24 ratings database players everywhere are getting excited for the year to come.

We've learned a lot about EA FC 24 already, with big changes to Ultimate Team and Clubs getting fans especially keen for the release date to arrive!

Table of contents Best French players in EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR) Karim Benzema (90 OVR) Kadidiatou Diani (89 OVR) Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR) Marie-Antoinette Katoto (88 OVR) Wendie Renard (88 OVR) Christopher Nkunku (86 OVR) N'Golo Kante (86 OVR) Selma Bacha (86 OVR) Grace Geyoro (86 OVR) Best French wonderkids

Career Mode and Ultimate Team players will be keen to find great players, and with some nations being absolute football factories it's worth having a look at the best French players!

Best French players in EA FC 24

The 2018 World Cup winners almost went back-to-back in Qatar, but just fell short. Meanwhile in the women's game France is home to one of the most dominant club sides around. So who are the best players in France? Let's take a look!

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR)

Tied for the highest rating in EA FC 24, Kylian Mbappe is arguably the best footballer in the world right now. The electric striker very nearly made France back-to-back World Cup winners in December, but even his immense talent couldn't deny Argentina.

In EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe has an outrageous 97 acceleration and 97 sprint speed, making him the fastest player in the game. He's also got 94 finishing, 90 shot power, and 93 dribbling. Yea, he's pretty good!

Karim Benzema (90 OVR)

Next up is current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema. The veteran striker recently made the lucrative move to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia after a long and successful stint at Real Madrid.

Benzema brings 92 positioning, 91 finishing, 92 ball control, and 90 heading accuracy to the top of the park. He's a truly deadly goal-scorer and has enough passing talent to connect play as well as finish moves.

Kadidiatou Diani (89 OVR)

The first woman on our list is Lyon's right winger Kadidiatou Diani. The 28-year-old just made the switch after a successful six years with PSG.

Another rapid attacker, Diani has 90 sprint speed to pair with her 90 ball control, 91 positioning, and 90 finishing.

Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR)

Getting a big bounce back in EA FC 24 is Antoine Griezmann. The veteran forward considered international retirement after being snubbed as national captain, but he's still got a lot to offer both internationally and at club level.

In EA FC 24 Griezmann is getting a +5 boost over his FIFA 23 rating. That comes with 88 dribbling, 88 shooting, and 87 passing to be a devastating creative talent that can play up front or in the CAM spot.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (88 OVR)

Another forward! Marie-Antoinette Katoto is PSG's leading scorer and one of the most feared strikers in the women's game.

She brings 88 shooting, 84 dribbling, and 83 pace to EA FC 24, along with being 5'10" to help her compete aerially.

Wendie Renard (88 OVR)

Finally a defender! Wendie Renard is a true veteran of the game but is still a very good player. The 6'2" centre back has a very full trophy cabinet, with 14 French league titles and eight European Cups with Lyon.

In EA FC 24 Renard has a huge 91 defending and 84 physicality to go with it. She's imposing and will be very tough to beat!

Christopher Nkunku (86 OVR)

Christopher Nkunku is one of Chelsea's new army of players. The 25-year-old broke through at PSG before moving to RB Leipzig to really showcase what he can do. It was enough for Chelsea to swoop in, but recent knee surgery will keep him sidelined for a while.

Nkunku brings 88 dribbling and 83 passing to EA FC, making him ideal to use across the forward line.

N'Golo Kante (86 OVR)

Kante was the quintessential CDM for years, but the Premier League winner with Leicester and Chelsea recently made the move to Saudi Arabia where he will be playing for Al Ittihad with Benzema.

In EA FC Kante will have 85 defending with 80 dribbling and 77 physicality.

Selma Bacha (86 OVR)

If you want a well-rounded full back that spend all day going up and down the flank then look no further than Selma Bacha, who hits EA FC 24 with 87 pace, 84 passing, 82 dribbling, and 79 defending. No matter what system you want to play she can fit in!

Grace Geyoro (86 OVR)

Another of PSG's army of quality players, Grace Geyoro is your typical do-it-all midfield general. She's got 83 defending, 82 dribbling, and 82 passing. She can win the ball back, dictate tempo, and even break the lines.

Honourable mentions

Player Name Club Position Overall Sakina Karchaoui PSG LB 86 Jules Kounde Barcelona CB 85 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LM 85 Amandine Henry Angel City FC CDM 85 Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid CDM 84

Best French wonderkids

France has long been a hotbed of talent, you just have to look at their national team! While the likes of Mbappe, Camavinga, and Tchouameni have aged out of the wonderkid bracket, there is another generation of amazing footballers coming through.

Warren Zaire-Emery

When it comes to French wonderkids the first port of call should be Zaire-Emery. PSG's talented young midfielder looks set for stardom, the only question is if he will have to follow the footsteps of so many other promising PSG youngsters and leave the French giants to get enough game time to develop.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

El Chadaille Bitshiabu is another who initially started with PSG, but he departed this summer to RB Leipzig to get more development. At 6'6" he's a mountain of a centre back that has future star written all over him.

Eliesse Ben Seghir

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better debut than the one Eliesse Ben Seghir had for Monaco in December 2022. Coming on at half-time against Auxerre he bagged two goals in an eventual 3-2 win. Since then he's been making regular appearances for the Principality side as an attacking midfielder and impressing scouts.

Mathys Tel

Tel got his start at Rennes before being snapped up by Bayern Munich in July 2022. He's now touted as the next star forward for France but is still waiting to get his first senior cap.

Desire Doue

Another Rennes produce, Doue has stayed put so far as he becomes a key piece of their midfield. The 18-year-old does seem to have a big move ahead of him, the only question is who will swoop in for him.