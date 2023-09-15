EA FC 24: Best English players for Career Mode & Ultimate Team

A new football game is here and we all want to know the best English players in EA FC 24! Whether you are trying to take down the European Championship or dominate FUT Champs with amazing chemistry, utilising the brilliant English players will be important.

England has become a leading factory for football talent, producing a high number of elite players. So who are the best players you can get in the game that fly the St. George's flag?

Best English players in EA FC 24

England may be doomed to World Cup misery, but in both the men's and women's game they have one of the most talented pool of players around. While some stars are beginning to hit their decline, a huge number of others are about to hit their prime. From world-class forwards to do-it-all midfielders and elite goalkeepers, there is a high-quality English player available in every position!

Harry Kane (90 OVR)

We start our list with England captain and new Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane. He finally gave up on the dream of winning silverware with Spurs and is already settling in well in the Bundesliga.

Kane has some brilliant attributes on his 90 OVR card, with 95 finishing, 94 positioning, and 87 short passing. He's not particularly fast though. His 71 sprint speed and 67 acceleration may well make him less capable in the overall meta of EA FC 24.

Beth Mead (87 OVR)

Next up is Arsenal's RW star Beth Mead. She was crucial to the Lionesses' Euro 2021 victory, but then suffered a devastating ACL injury that forced her to miss the World Cup this year, where England fell just short.

A well-rounded winger, Mead's 87 dribbling, 84 passing, 84 shooting, and 81 pace means she can fit into any play style and be productive.

Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

Lucy Bronze is another key piece to the Lionesses' success in recent years, as well as Barcelona's. An easy choice at RB for England, it was unfortunately her mistake that led to the only goal in the World Cup final as Spain beat England.

Bronze is a terrific defender in EA FC 24, with 88 physicality and 85 defending as well as 80 passing to be part of the attack too.

Jude Bellingham (86 OVR)

Real Madrid's new star has begun the 23/24 season with a bang. He's got five goals and an assist in his first four La Liga games and is already earning the adoration of the Madrid fans.

Bellingham can do it all as a CM in EA FC 24. He's got 85 dribbling, 82 physicality, and 79 passing.

Bukayo Saka (86 OVR)

Arsenal golden boy Bukayo Saka is next on our list. The left-footed RW has been in outstanding form for the last 12 months, guiding Arsenal back to title contention.

In EA FC 24 he's a fearsome player, with 87 dribbling, 85 pace, and 81 shooting.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

He's still listed as an RB in EA FC 24, but it can't be long before he gets CM added to that! Trend Alexander-Arnold continues to come under fire for shakey defensive work, but he is still one of the best passers of the ball in the world.

That is backed up in EA FC 24 by his 90 passing, which comes with 80 defending and 79 dribbling.

Lauren Hemp (86 OVR)

Man City's LW, Hemp is another leading player for the Lionesses' and has been a big part of their recent success.

In EA FC 24 she's got a huge 90 pace, which along with her 87 dribbling will make her a truly formidable player to come up against!

Mary Earps (86 OVR)

Inarguably the best female goalkeeper in the world, Man United's Mary Earps has been in incredible form for years now. She claimed the Golden Glove at the recent World Cup and has been the centre of much transfer speculation recently too.

She's outstanding in EA FC 24 too, with 85 reflexes, 85 positioning, and 83 handling.

Phil Foden (85 OVR)

One of Man City's army of home-grown stars, Phil Foden has developed from wonderkid to outstanding player at the top of the game.

He's got 88 dribbling, 82 passing, and 81 pace in EA FC 24 and while labeled as a left winger he is comfortable anywhere across the attacking midfield, making him a highly versatile and desirable player.

Declan Rice (85 OVR)

We wrap up our top 10 with Arsenal's new record signing Declan Rice. The West Ham legend led his boyhood club to Europa Conference League glory before making his £100 million move to the Emirates.

Rice is an outstanding CDM in EA FC 24. He's got 83 physicality, 83 defending, and 77 dribbling.

Honourable mentions

Player Name Club Position OVR Leah Williamson Arsenal CB 85 Jack Grealish Man City LW 85 Millie Bright Chelsea CB 85 Kieran Trippier Newcastle RB 85 Marcus Rashford Man Utd LW 85

Best English wonderkids

If you are looking for the next Kane, Bronze, or Saka then you will need to have your eye on these English wonderkids!

We class players aged 19 or under when EA FC 24 starts as wonderkids and are looking more at their potential than raw attributes right now. So who are the players you should be monitoring?

Rico Lewis

Let's start with Man City's young right back/CDM. Rico Lewis stepped into the first team mid-way through last season and didn't look out of place for a minute. We expect him to have a high POT in EA FC 24, and will be looking to quickly turn into a viable player for many teams.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Jude Bellingham may have left Dortmund, but that doesn't mean the German wonderkid factory is done with English talent. Bynoe-Gittens moved to Germany in 2020 and is developing into a key part of Dortmund's first team already.

Lewis Hall

The 18-year-old Chelsea left-back is currently on loan at Newcastle with a permanent deal already agreed to go through next summer for £28 million. That's a hefty price tag but it just speaks to his talent. At a position that can be notoriously thin on wonderkids, Hall is absolutely one to shortlist in your Career Mode save.

Kobbie Mainoo

The Man United midfield is stacked with talent at the moment but they might soon have to make space for Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old has flown through the England youth setup and got his Man United debut in January in the EFL and has made a Premier League appearance already.

Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he got a substitute appearance against Brentford and he didn't look at all out of place. The midfielder may not be eligible to be in EA FC 24 as he is only 16, but if he is then we expect a high POT for him.