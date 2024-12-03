WWE - Saturday Night Main Event Now Has BOTH Major Titles On The Line Thanks To Newly CONFIRMED Match

Saturday Night Main Event one of the most iconic WWE shows of all time is returning on Saturday, 14 December and will provide us with some fantastic matches.

Two major titles will be on the line, while Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will finally settle their differences in the ring.

Two Major Titles Will be Defended on Saturday Night's Main Event

The Women’s World Championship and the World Heavyweight Title will both be on the line on Saturday Night Main Event.

The "Ring General" Gunther will face off against Finn Bálor after the leader of The Judgment Day attacked the World Heavyweight Title holder, hitting him with three Coup de Graces.

If Finn Bálor manages to upset Gunther he will become a double champion, holding the World Tag Team Championship and the World Heavyweight Title.

Credit: The SmackDown Hotel

When it comes to the Women’s World Championship, Liv Morgan will defend her title against the "Genius of the Sky" IYO SKY. Morgan will most likely have the help of her Judgment Day partner Raquel Rodriguez, who has played a key role in Morgan's last title defenses.

However, the biggest match of the night doesn't have any title of the line. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will face each other to settle their differences. Owens wants to settle his grudges against the "American Nightmare", while Rhodes is looking for payback for what his former friend did to Randy Orton.

The three matches have all the ingredients to be memorable, and make the return of the Saturday Night Main Event a huge success. It will also be interesting to see if the two huge superstars who returned on the last episode of RAW will also make an appearance here.