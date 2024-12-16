WWE - Netflix Raw Logo Revealed

WWE Raw is moving to Netflix in January 2025, and there is nothing more fitting to start this new era than a new Raw logo.

Triple H, also known as 'The Cerebral Assassin', announced the new Raw logo on his X account, and made sure to mention just how important this new logo is.

Real, Rebellious, and Raw

With Raw being the flagship brand of WWE, and the Nextlif move being a historic moment for the company and the wrestling industry, a new logo was necessary.

This is the usher of a new era of Raw, and the end of a historic partnership with USA Network. A logo is the face of a brand, and as Triple H said in the announcement video, it' also represents the identity of a product.

Credit: WWE Raw

So it makes sense for WWE to introduce a new Raw logo, as it's the most impactful way to mark the start of this new era, and further proves just how important this partnership is for WWE.

According to Triple H, the new logo is "Real, Rebellious, and Raw", which is a fantastic slogan for the brand. The new logo looks great and most fans prefer it to the previous one.

Will this be the last change the Raw brand undergoes before arriving at Netflix? Or does Triple H have more surprises prepared?