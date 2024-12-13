WWE - Netflix Move Will See A Reduced Library Of Content

WWE's move to Netflix will impact its huge content library. Many WCW and NWA PPVs will not be available on the network for at least a few months, and there is a chance they may never come to the streaming giant.

Dave Meltzer reported that once the WWE archives move to the network on January 1, 2025, about 40 PPVs will be available on Netflix. However, Meltzer also said that no WCW PPVs will be available on Netflix on January 1, which is expected to continue for at least a few months.

A Big Loss for Hardcore Wrestling Fans

While many won't worry about this, as most wrestling fans care about the product presented to them every week, and there is nothing wrong with that, fans who enjoy watching classic matches and older PPVs will be deeply impacted by this.

Credit: WWE 2K

WCW has some of the most historic moments in wrestling, including great matches. Fans will be deprived of watching that, at least for a few months, which isn't great, especially if you are in the middle of a WCW marathon.

The same can be said for the NWA content. Granted, most fans won't watch 30 or 40-year-old NWA matches, but wrestling savants love territory wrestling and NWA as a huge collection of iconic matches from that era.

What is more worrying is that we don't know when or if these PPVs will be available. Hopefully, WWE will add content from its huge library every month, and plenty of WCW and NWA PPVs and event TV shows will become available throughout 2025.