WWE Survivor Series 2024: War Games is done and dusted, and the Original Bloodline prevailed over the Solo Sikoa Bloodline with the help of the "Best in the World".

However, CM Punk's help didn't come for free, as the former WWE champion told his good friend Paul Heyman that he would owe him a big favour.

CM Punk fulfilled his part of the bargain and helped the Original Bloodline emerge victorious at Survivor Series 2024. So now it's time for Heyman to deliver on his part of the deal.

Many fans wonder what favour CM Punk will ask Heyman for, as that still hasn't been disclosed. However, we have a good idea of what the "Best in the World" will ask the "Wiseman" in return for his help.

What Will CM Punks Favour From Paul Heyman Be?

There are many theories about this topic circulating on the internet. Some fans think it would be a title shot with Cody on the first Raw on Netflix, which doesn't make much sense. Others think Punk will demand Roman to be in his corner for his next title shot, which is also unlikely.

Many have even mentioned a WrestleMania main event match, which is also unlikely to happen, especially with Cody, Roman, and The Rock all being in the picture. It also wouldn't make much sense.

However, I think the answer to this question is quite simple. CM Punk said he would only help the Original Bloodline because of the beating Paul Heyman took at the hands of Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline.

Heyman is CM Punk's best friend and his former "Wiseman". I think CM Punk wants to erase the "former" from that phrase and make Paul Heyman his exclusive "Wiseman" again.

This would make sense story-wise and advance the storylines of both CM Punk and Paul Heyman. It would also create a chance for many exciting storylines in the short or medium term.

The other favour that makes sense for CM Punk to ask is for a match with Gunther, the current World Heavyweight titleholder. This match has been rumoured for quite a while, and I think it's only a matter of time until it happens.

CM Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre is long over, and his Bloodline business seems to be, too. Damian Priest will likely continue to feud with Finn Balor, leaving Gunther without an opponent, at least a credible one.

Gunther has also defeated Damian Priest twice in three months. So having Priest challenge again for the title, just for him to lose again, most likely, wouldn't make sense for any of the characters. It wouldn't make Gunther look stronger, and you would just be handing Priest another title loss.

A feud between Gunther and CM Punk has all the ingredients to be fantastic. It could even set up a great WrestleMania match. After all, who wouldn't like to see the "Best in the World" face the "Ring General" on the biggest stage in wrestling?