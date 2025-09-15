FC 26 player ratings have officially dropped ahead of the new season, and as always, the fastest players will dominate the conversation.

For years, speed has been the meta in Ultimate Team. If you can outpace defenders, it doesn't matter how elegant your passing is or how high your composure sits; you'll end up sprinting straight through on goal.

These players will make you or your opponent sweat in FC 26. With the full database now revealed, let's dive into the fastest players in FC 26 Ultimate Team.

Fastest Players in EA FC 26

Every player's rating in FC 26 has been made public by EA. These players are now the fastest in the game!

1. Kylian Mbappé (97 PAC)

Once again, Mbappé is at the top of the pace leaderboard. The 91-rated superstar combines 97 sprint speed with lethal finishing and elite dribbling. If you're lucky enough to pack him early, he'll define your Ultimate Team experience.

2. Karim Adeyemi (96 PAC)

Adeyemi, an 80-rated starter squad player and a pace merchant. The winger for Borussia Dortmund has 96 PAC in addition to his sharp dribbling and respectable finishing. He offers exceptional speed at a quarter of Mbappé's price, making him ideal for Evolutions and Bundesliga hybrid squads.

3. Gabriel Silva (96 PAC)

Gabriel Silva from Santa Clara is the ultimate hidden gem with a rating of just 74. Because of his low rating and rapid reflexes, he is perfect for early-week teams, squad-building exercises, and SBC fodder. Although you won't keep him for long, you will undoubtedly see him within the first month.

4. Vinícius Jr. (95 PAC)

The Brazilian sensation for Real Madrid is one of the fastest and most dangerous wingers in the game. Vinícius Jr.'s five-star talents, 95 PAC, and improved 89 OVR will allow him to dominate full-backs throughout the season. He is one of the best attackers and a nightmare to defend.

5. Moussa Diaby (95 PAC)

Diaby hasn't slowed down in Ultimate Team since moving to Al Ittihad. His 95 PAC, tight dribbling, and low center of gravity make him a fantastic budget winger, especially in the early stages of the game. He is a perfect, cheap but effective pace option.

6. Nuno Mendes (95 PAC)

PSG's electric left back is quickly becoming a meta favorite. With 95 PAC and a strong defensive profile, Mendes is a fullback with a complete package. In-game, he feels much faster because of his Quick Step+ ability.

7. Loïs Openda (95 PAC)

One of the few forwards on this list with strength and finishing to match his speed, Openda is a monster in FC 26. The RB Leipzig striker is among the top meta attackers because of his 95 PAC, solid dribbling, and clinical shooting.

8. Sirlord Conteh (95 PAC)

A true Ultimate Team cult hero. The Paderborn forward may not be a household name, but with 95 PAC, he'll blow past defenders with a single tap of sprint. Career Mode players will stumble across him and wonder how he's so quick.

9. Alphonso Davies (94 PAC)

Davies covers the entire flank on his own and is still among the fastest fullbacks in the world. He is perfect for creating a well-rounded team with an explosive counterattack because of his 94 PAC and close ties to Bundesliga meta players.

10. Yankuba Minteh (94 PAC)

Minteh remains a pace machine in FC 26. His 94 PAC and 81 dribbling make him a deadly runner in behind, although his physicality isn't the best. He is perfect for exploiting space early in the game cycle.