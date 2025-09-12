Are you also searching for the perfect defensive midfielder to completely transform your squad in FC 26? If yes, you're at the correct place.

The perfect defensive midfielder shields the defense, dictates the tempo of play, and breaks up positional attacks before they become dangerous. The best in the role combine tactical intelligence, composure, and physical strength, making them essential for any winning team.

So keep reading our post, as we've compiled a list of the best defensive midfielders in FC 26 capable of dominating the middle of the field and striking a balance between offense and defense.

The Best Defensive Midfielders in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Defensive midfielders are the heartbeat of any side in FC 26. The perfect one protects the back line while also serving as a link to transition into attack. Whether in Career Mode or Ultimate Team, having a strong presence in midfield will make a huge difference.

Here are the best defensive midfielders you'll want in your squad in FC 26:

1 - Rodri – Manchester City (90 OVR)

The Spanish maestro continues to dominate at the base of midfield. With an overall of 90, Rodri is one of the most complete players in FC 26, with his 86 passing, 86 defense, and 85 physicality. He is the ideal anchor for any squad and controls possession with ease.

2 - Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona (89 OVR)

Guijarro established herself as one of the standout midfielders in the women's game. With 87 defending, 86 dribbling, and 83 passing, she brings balance and composure, making her an excellent option in midfield.

3 - Joshua Kimmich – FC Bayern München (89 OVR)

Kimmich remains a midfield general with world-class passing at 89 and reliable defending at 83. While he can play a variety of midfield positions due to his versatility, he excels at center defensive midfield as a deep-lying playmaker with superior game reading.

4 - Moisés Caicedo – Chelsea (87 OVR)

The Ecuadorian star is becoming a force in the Premier League, and his FC 26 stats reflect that. Caicedo, who excels at breaking up attacks, is a powerful ball winner with 84 defending, 82 physicality, and a solid pace at 71.

5 - Declan Rice – Arsenal (87 OVR)

Declan Rice is one of the most reliable center defensive midfielders. He strikes the ideal balance with his combination of 83 physicality, 83 passing, and 83 defending. Rice is a great option for anyone who likes controlling the middle of the field because of his excellent midfield presence.

Credit: EA

6 - Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Lombardia FC (86 OVR)

Çalhanoğlu, popular for inventiveness, offers a unique perspective on the CDM role. He is excellent at controlling play and providing strong defensive support, as seen by his 87 passing and 81 dribbling.

7 - Sandro Tonali – Newcastle United (86 OVR)

Tonali's all-around skills continue to amaze. He excels in both defensive and transitional play and is a reliable midfielder with 83 physicality, 82 passing, and 81 defense. The Newcastle star is a very well-rounded player in FC 26.

8 - Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool (85 OVR)

Ryan Gravenberch has solid defensive attributes, with 81 defending and 81 physicality. But the Liverpool midfield engine truly excels with the ball on his feet, and can break the first phase of pressure on his own due to his amazing 85 dribbling.

He can also make the ball quickly reach open teammates to launch a counter-attack, or put some ice on the game in moments you want to prioritize having possession.

9 - N'Golo Kanté - Al-Ittihad FC (85 OVR)

It's 2025, and Kante is still among the best defensive midfielders 2025. The Frenchman isn't the box-to-box player he once was, but he continues to have great defensive positioning, the ability to easily overpower opponents and regain the ball, and is solid on the build-up phase.

10 - Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid (84 OVR)

Closing out the top ten, we have Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is one of the most well-rounded defensive midfielders in FC 26. Tchouaméni might not excel in any particular area, but he his solid in all of them, which makes him a good player.

With solid attribute ratings across the board, Tchouaméni is a perfect pick if you already have a defensive midfield monster on your team and need a player who can do a little bit of anything by his side.