After the conclusion of FC 26 Closed Beta, EA Sports has shared a detailed update thanking players for their participation and outlining the improvements that will be made ahead of the game's full launch.

The Closed Beta, which ran from August 6 to 26, gave participants early access to several modes like Football Ultimate Team, Kick Off, Clubs, and Career, with feedback submitted through the Player Feedback Portal and Beta forums helping determine the next steps.

EA will also offer monthly post-launch updates as part of the FC Feedback project, guaranteeing openness on bug fixes and gameplay modifications. Continue as we break down the areas being addressed from the beta:

All FC 26 Closed Beta Feedback Updates

Low-Driven Shots

Players pointed out that goalkeepers were responding too slowly and that low-driven shots were too strong. EA is improving goalkeeper responsiveness. Balance this short type, targeting an update before Early Access.

AI Defender Speed

Feedback suggested defenders felt too fast, but the root cause was animations that slowed down attackers when trapping the ball. This will be fixed to level the playing field and allow attackers to move more freely.

AI Positioning Attack

AI attackers occasionally went offside too frequently or failed to make smart runs. Improvements will ensure better recognition of space and more effective timing of runs.

Club Archetypes

While archetypes were well received, progression felt limited. This is being fixed by increasing the number of attribute points at level 1 and per level, which will allow players to customize their builds more freely.

Manager Career Contracts

Unclear messaging around contract renewals in Career Mode caused confusion. To make it clearer when and under what circumstances are open to discussions, EA will revise the text and release weekly updates.

Heavy Dribble Touches

Dribble touches occasionally sent the ball too far ahead, particularly in rainy circumstances. A live tuning update closer to worldwide launch will address this.

AI Call for Pass Delay

AI teammates in Clubs were sometimes too hesitant to release passes. Fixes are planned before Early Access to make AI responses quicker and more reliable.

Be a Goalkeeper Responsiveness

Goalkeeper actions, including saves and dives, are inconsistent. Enhancements are being made across animation coverage, save assistance, and cross-claiming ability.

FUT Tournament Time Limits

Players were irritated by the match-to-match time constraints in FUT tournaments. EA has stated that these restrictions won't apply at launch and that each event will be evaluated on an individual basis going forward.

AI Shot Selection

In offline play, AI players sometimes hesitated to shoot in obvious opportunities. Updates will be released ahead of Early Access, and AI attackers will be more decisive in front of gold.