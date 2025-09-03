Badges are one of the most important parts of NBA 2K26 when it comes to optimizing your build. Whether you're a bucket getter, a versatile defender, or a glue guy on the squad, picking the right badges can elevate your MyPLAYER from average to dominant.

So continue with our guide as we break down the best badges in NBA 2K26 for every position and play style. These are the badges you should focus on if you want to optimize your MyCAREER performance, even though not all of them will match your build.

Best NBA 2K26 Badges for Every Position

Credit: 2K

Here are the best NBA 2K26 badges for every position:

Point Guard (PG)

Pass-First PG (Facilitator / Floor General)

Focus: Ball security, playmaking, controlling pace.Core Badges:

Dimer – boosts teammates’ shooting off your passes.

boosts teammates’ shooting off your passes. Versatile Visionary – improves pass accuracy and angles.

improves pass accuracy and angles. Bail Out — keeps broken plays alive.

keeps broken plays alive. Ball Handling: Handles for Days, Unpluckable.Transition: Break Starter, Lightning Launch.

Shoot-First PG (Scoring Guard / Shot Creator)

Focus: Shot creation off the dribble.

Shot creation off the dribble. Core Shooting: Limitless Range, Deadeye, Shifty Shooter.

Limitless Range, Deadeye, Shifty Shooter. Playmaking: Handles for Days, Ankle Assassin.

Handles for Days, Ankle Assassin. Secondary: Mini Marksman.

Two-Way PG (Defensive Playmaker)

Focus: Lock down guards while still running offense.

Lock down guards while still running offense. Defense: Glove, Interceptor, On-Ball Menace, Pick Dodger.

Glove, Interceptor, On-Ball Menace, Pick Dodger. Playmaking Support: Handles for Days, Unpluckable.

Handles for Days, Unpluckable. Secondary: Dimer.

Shooting Guard (SG)

Credit: 2K

3-and-D SG (Spot-Up Shooter/Defender)

Focus: Catch-and-shoot & perimeter defense.

Catch-and-shoot & perimeter defense. Shooting: Set Shot Specialist, Deadeye, Mini Marksman.

Set Shot Specialist, Deadeye, Mini Marksman. Defense: Challenger, Off-Ball Pest, Interceptor.

Shot-Creating SG (Iso Scorer)

Focus: Iso scoring and tough shot making.

Iso scoring and tough shot making. Shooting: Shifty Shooter, Limitless Range, Deadeye.

Shifty Shooter, Limitless Range, Deadeye. Playmaking: Ankle Assassin, Handles for Days.

Ankle Assassin, Handles for Days. Secondary: Lightning Launch.

Slashing SG (Rim Attacker)

Focus: Rim pressure and transition finishing.

Rim pressure and transition finishing. Finishing: Posterizer, Physical Finisher, Aerial Wizard.

Posterizer, Physical Finisher, Aerial Wizard. Playmaking: Lightning Launch, Unpluckable.

Lightning Launch, Unpluckable. Secondary: Layup Mixmaster.

Small Forward (SF)

Credit: 2K

Lockdown SF (Perimeter Stopper)

Focus: Elite wing defense.

Elite wing defense. Defense: On-Ball Menace, Challenger, Glove, Interceptor.

On-Ball Menace, Challenger, Glove, Interceptor. Rebounding: Boxout Beast, Rebound Chaser.

3-and-D Wing (Shooter + Defender)

Focus: Floor spacing & disrupting offense.

Floor spacing & disrupting offense. Shooting: Set Shot Specialist, Deadeye, Claymore.

Set Shot Specialist, Deadeye, Claymore. Defense: Challenger, Off-Ball Pest, Interceptor.

Scoring SF (Shot-Creating / Secondary Playmaker)

Focus: Two-level scoring and playmaking.

Two-level scoring and playmaking. Shooting: Shifty Shooter, Mini Marksman, Deadeye.

Shifty Shooter, Mini Marksman, Deadeye. Playmaking: Ankle Assassin, Handles for Days.

Ankle Assassin, Handles for Days. Finishing Secondary: Posterizer.

Power Forward (PF)

Credit: 2K

Athletic PF (Rim Runner / Slasher)

Focus: Transition play & defense in the paint.

Transition play & defense in the paint. Finishing: Posterizer, Rise Up, Physical Finisher.

Posterizer, Rise Up, Physical Finisher. Defense: Paint Patroller, High-Flying Denier, Pogo Stick.

Stretch PF (Shooting Big)

Focus: Floor spacing and rim protection.

Floor spacing and rim protection. Shooting: Limitless Range, Set Shot Specialist, Deadeye.

Limitless Range, Set Shot Specialist, Deadeye. Defense: Paint Patroller, Boxout Beast, Rebound Chaser.

Paint Patroller, Boxout Beast, Rebound Chaser. Utility: Brick Wall.

Defensive PF (Paint Protector / Rebounder)

Focus: Rim protection & glass control.

Rim protection & glass control. Defense/Rebounding: Post Lockdown, Paint Patroller, Immovable Enforcer, Rebound Chaser, Boxout Beast.

Post Lockdown, Paint Patroller, Immovable Enforcer, Rebound Chaser, Boxout Beast. Secondary: Pogo Stick.

Center (C)

Credit: 2K

Paint Anchor C (Traditional Big)

Focus: Patrolling the paint & defensive anchor.

Patrolling the paint & defensive anchor. Defense: Paint Patroller, Post Lockdown, Immovable Enforcer.

Paint Patroller, Post Lockdown, Immovable Enforcer. Rebounding: Boxout Beast, Rebound Chaser, Pogo Stick.

Boxout Beast, Rebound Chaser, Pogo Stick. Utility: Brick Wall.

Stretch C (Pick-and-Pop / Floor Spacer)

Focus: Shooting & defensive support.

Shooting & defensive support. Shooting: Set Shot Specialist, Limitless Range, Deadeye.

Set Shot Specialist, Limitless Range, Deadeye. Defense: Paint Patroller, Rebound Chaser, Boxout Beast.

Post Scoring C (Inside Scorer)

Focus: Dominating on the block.

Dominating on the block. Finishing/Post: Paint Prodigy, Post Powerhouse, Post Fade Phenom, Post-Up Poet, Rise Up.

Paint Prodigy, Post Powerhouse, Post Fade Phenom, Post-Up Poet, Rise Up. Secondary: Physical Finisher, Hook Specialist.