As the full release of FC 26 comes close, the spotlight turns to some of the most important players on the pitch: the attacking midfielders. These creative engines set the pace, link defense to attack, and provide a spark capable of turning the game around.

With outstanding ratings that represent both their in-game impact and real-world performances, a few stars in FC 26 stand out. So continue with our guide as we explore the best attacking midfield players in FC 26.

The Best Attacking Midfielders in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

There are some key attributes attacking midfielders should have: exceptional vision, technical skill, creativity, and agility. These attributes allow them to dictate the pace of the game, perform passes with incredible accuracy, create goal-scoring chances for teammates, and be the attacking engine of the team.

It's one of the most important positions in FC 26, as a great attacking midfielder can significantly improve your attacking numbers by creating clear-cut chances for strikers, and also control the pace of the game when necessary.

So, let's find out which are the best attacking midfielders in FC 26:

1 - Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid (OVR 90)

Bellingham continues his rise as one of the best in the world with a 90 overall rating. He is an all-around threat because of his balanced stats, which include 80 pace, 86 shooting, 83 passing, and 90 dribbling. He is popular for his ability to drive forward and dominate the midfield, and he can support the offense just as well as regain possession.

2 - Florian Wirtz – Liverpool (OVR 89)

Wirtz brings creativity to Liverpool midfield after shining in the Bundesliga. He can easily split defenders and thrive in tight spaces, thanks to his 88 passing and 90 dribbling. His position among the best is solidified by his attacking vision and ability to produce clutch plays.

3 - Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich (OVR 88)

Musiala is still one of football's most promising young players. He can easily get past opponents due to his 90 dribbling ability, and he is a dual danger with his 82 shooting and 80 passing. His versatility allows him to feature across multiple attacking roles.

4 - Debinha – KC Current (OVR 88)

Debinha is one of the standout women's attacking midfielders in FC 26. Her 91 dribbling, 86 passing, and 85 pace indicate that she enjoys imaginative play and rapid changes of pace. Her ability to unlock defenses makes her invaluable in the final third.

5 - Cole Palmer – Chelsea (OVR 87)

Palmer has quickly established himself as Chelsea's creative hub. His 87 passing and dribbling, combined with 83 shooting, offer him the tools required to win big matches. He is extremely calm under pressure, making him a reliable choice for unlocking tough defenses.

Credit: EA Sports

6 - Lindsey Heaps – OL Lyon (OVR 87)

Heaps, who has good all-around skills, offers a blend of toughness and inventiveness in the midfield. She combines 87 passing and 84 shooting with 80 physicality, making her both a playmaker and a threat around the box.

7 - Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United (OVR 87)

Bruno Fernandes continues to be an essential member of United. His 89 passing is among the best, while his 83 shooting ensures he remains a goal-scoring threat. He always contributes, establishes the tempo, and plays vital link-ups.

8 - Paulo Dybala – AS Roma (OVR 86)

Dybala's 87 dribbling and 85 shooting demonstrate his technical mastery. He excels at creating space and great goal-scoring opportunities, as well as finishing them himself. His flair and offensive instinct make him dangerous in every game, even with his modest physical stats.

9 - Pernille Harder – Bayern Munich (OVR 86)

Harder adds strength and creativity to Bayern's midfield. With 88 dribbling, 80 passing, and 81 pace, she can both drive forward and control possession. Her 78 physicality makes Sir harder to dispossess than many of her peers.

10 - Rose Lavelle

Closing out this list, we have Rose Lavelle, who, because of their speed, agility, great vision, and passing, is a danger on the final third. Lavelle can easily dribble past defenders and put the ball in the back of the net with calm, or set up teammates for easy goals.