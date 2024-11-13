Sports Games Where You Can Recreate the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is just around the corner, and with the fight being broadcasted on streaming giant Nextflix, viewership records are bound to be broken.

In what will probably become the most-watched fight of all time and one of the most controversial ones, fans worldwide can't wait to see who gets their arm raised.

You may be wondering which games allow you to recreate this iconic fight. Step into the shoes of Mike Tyson or Jake Paul and land a jab that marks the return of a legend or the beginning of one.

The following games can predict who will win the fight or create the outcome you want to see on Friday, November 15.

Undisputed

If you are looking for a game that allows you to experience or recreate the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in the most realistic way possible, Undisputed is that game.

Undisputed is a boxing game featuring the biggest fighters in the sport's history and current superstars. It's a perfect game for true boxing fans, and while mastering its controls can take a while, it's worth it.

While neither Mike Tyson nor Jake Paul are part of the Undisputed official roster, the game has a feature that allows players to create fighters from scratch. So you can create Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in the game, and plenty of guides teach you how to do just that.

Once you have created both fighters, you need to go to the quick match mode, choose the fighters and the venue, and enjoy.

WWE 2K24

Another game that allows you to re-create this fight is WWE 2K24. But while Undisputed is a boxing game, WWE 2K24 is a wrestling game, so you can do more than just throw punches if you choose to.

While Logan Paul is part of the WWE 2K24 roster, his brother Jake Paul isn't, and that's also the case for Mike Tyson. However, you can go to Custom Creations mode and download one of Mike Tyson's or Jake Paul's many creations.

After doing so, you go to Play, select one-on-one, choose the match option, choose the match rules, and select the arena where the fight will take place. Then, you can decide whether to have a striking match or add a little more fun to the fight.

EA Sports UFC 5

Lastly, we have EA Sports UFC 5, of which Mike Tyson is part of the official roster.

As the name indicates, EA Sports UFC 5 is not a boxing game but allows you to re-create similar combat. It's the perfect game if you are curious about how this combat would play out in the octagon.

Unfortunately, Jake Paul is not on the official EA Sports UFC 5 roster. However, like the two previous games, EA Sports UFC 5 has a Create Fighter feature that allows players to create custom fighters.

You will need to create Jake Paul using that feature. The feature is intuitive, so it shouldn't take long to grasp. After that, you only need to go to Fight Now, choose Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, select the arena, and enter the octagon.

We hope this article was helpful and you have as much fun recreating this fight on your own or with friends as we did.

Who do you think will win the fight of the decade? Let us know in the comments below.