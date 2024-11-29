Undisputed Controls Guide (PlayStation & Xbox)

If you're going to step into the ring you need to know how to both throw punches and avoid them, this Undisputed controls guide will show you how.

While this is a fighting game, simple button mashing is not enough to survive a round nevermind winning a bout.

There are six different control systems in Undisputed. Each one makes slight changes to the way you throw punches and defend yourself in the ring, but they aren't hugely different from one another. The six systems are Competitor, Prizefighter, Pugilist, Defendant, Gladiator, and Advocate.

The main difference is how you throw hooks or uppercuts, so if you have a preference for one over the other then picking the system that emphasizes your favorite punch is crucial.

Full Punch Control

One thing all control varieties share is the Full Punch Control. This is the ability to use the right stick to throw punches by moving it directionally. You can smoothly chain combinations together this way, but you need to be precise with your input!

Jab - RS ↖

Straight - RS ↗

Left Hook - RS ←

Right Hook - RS →

Left Uppercut - RS ↙

Right Uppercut - RS ↘

As with all fighting games, practice makes perfect. So once you settle on a control scheme that suits you, be sure to keep practicing!

Competitor controls

Prizefighter Controls

Pugilist Controls

Defendant Controls

Gladiator Controls

Advocate Controls