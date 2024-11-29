Undisputed Controls Guide (PlayStation & Xbox)

Shawn Porter and Kell Brook face off in Undisputed
By Toby DurantHead of Content

If you're going to step into the ring you need to know how to both throw punches and avoid them, this Undisputed controls guide will show you how.

While this is a fighting game, simple button mashing is not enough to survive a round nevermind winning a bout.

There are six different control systems in Undisputed. Each one makes slight changes to the way you throw punches and defend yourself in the ring, but they aren't hugely different from one another. The six systems are Competitor, Prizefighter, Pugilist, Defendant, Gladiator, and Advocate.

The main difference is how you throw hooks or uppercuts, so if you have a preference for one over the other then picking the system that emphasizes your favorite punch is crucial.

Full Punch Control

One thing all control varieties share is the Full Punch Control. This is the ability to use the right stick to throw punches by moving it directionally. You can smoothly chain combinations together this way, but you need to be precise with your input!

  • Jab - RS ↖
  • Straight - RS ↗
  • Left Hook - RS ←
  • Right Hook - RS →
  • Left Uppercut - RS ↙
  • Right Uppercut - RS ↘

As with all fighting games, practice makes perfect. So once you settle on a control scheme that suits you, be sure to keep practicing!

Competitor controls

Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
LS
LS
Jab
X
Square
Straight
Y
Triangle
Left Hook
A
X
Rght Hook
B
O
Left Uppercut
A + X
X + Square
Right Uppercut
B + Y
Triangle + O
Hold Block
RT
R2
Hold Weave
LT
L2
Body Modifier
LB
L1
Prizefighter Controls

Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
LS
LS
Jab
X
Square
Straight
Y
Triangle
Left Hook
A + X
X + Square
Rght Hook
B + Y
O + Triangle
Left Uppercut
A
X
Right Uppercut
B
O
Hold Block
RT
R2
Hold Weave
LT
L2
Body Modifier
LB
L1
Pugilist Controls

Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
LS
LS
Jab
X
Square
Straight
Y
Triangle
Left Hook
A
X
Rght Hook
B
O
Left Uppercut
A + X
X + Square
Right Uppercut
B + Y
O + Triangle
Hold Block
RB
R1
Hold Weave
LB
L1
Body Modifier
LT
L2
Defendant Controls

Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
LS
LS
Jab
X
Square
Straight
Y
Triangle
Left Hook
A
X
Rght Hook
B
O
Left Uppercut
A + X
X + Square
Right Uppercut
B + Y
O + Triangle
Hold Block
RT
R2
Hold Weave
LT
L2
Body Modifier
LB
L1
Gladiator Controls

Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
LS
LS
Jab
X
Square
Straight
Y
Triangle
Left Hook
A + X
X + Square
Rght Hook
B + Y
O + Triangle
Left Uppercut
A
X
Right Uppercut
B
O
Hold Block
RT
R2
Hold Weave
LT
L2
Body Modifier
LB
L1
Advocate Controls

Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
LS
LS
Jab
X
Square
Straight
Y
Triangle
Left Hook
A
X
Rght Hook
B
O
Left Uppercut
A + X
X + Square
Right Uppercut
B + Y
O + Triangle
Hold Block
RB
R1
Hold Weave
LB
L1
Body Modifier
LT
L2
