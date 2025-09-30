Rebirth is back in NBA 2K26, and while the feature may feel familiar to longtime players, this year it has been expanded with new progression timers. Rebirth is designed to make it easier to create new builds without having to go through the same grind each time.

Continue with our detailed explanation of how it works, how to unlock it, and why it matters.

What is Rebirth in NBA 2K26?

Credit: Visual Concepts | 2K Games

Rebirth allows you to create a new MyPLAYER build that inherits benefits from your highest-rated character. While you won't start with an OVR of 90+ right away, you'll be able to use VC to enhance your player far more quickly and reach the maximum OVR potential of your build.

Additionally, you can also access specific badge levels right away with your new builds, which reduces the amount of time required to grind to become competitive. It allows players who aren't happy with their build to create a new one while not losing all the progress they had on their previous MyPLAYER and still be competitive online.

Rebirth Tiers in NBA 2K26

This year, NBA 2K introduced four tiers of Rebirth, each offering better perks:

Silver Rebirth (90 OVR)

Unlocks after reaching 90 OVR on your first build.

New builds start with Silver Badges unlocked.

Past max OVR carries over.

+10% faster badge progression.

Gold Rebirth (95 OVR)

Unlocks after reaching 95 OVR.

New builds start with Gold Badges unlocked.

Past max OVR carries over.

+10% faster badge progression.

Hall of Fame Rebirth (Two 90+ OVR Builds)

Unlocks after having two builds at 90 OVR or higher.

New builds start with Hall of Fame Badges unlocked.

Past max OVR carries over.

+10% faster badge progression.

Legend Rebirth (Three 95+ OVR Builds)

Unlocks after creating three builds at 95 OVR or higher.

New builds start with Legend Badges unlocked.

Past max OVR carries over.

+10% faster badge progression.

How to Unlock Rebirth in NBA 2K26?

Credit: Visual Concepts | 2K Games

Here's how you can unlock rebirth in NBA 2K26:

Start MyCAREER and Meet Ronnie 2K

After you create your MyPLAYER, leave the MyCOURT. Once you do that, you will get a cutscene where your character will be introduced to Ronnie 2K, who will be waiting outside of the arena in The City. By talking to him, you will activate the Rebirth quest.

Reach 90 OVR (Silver Rebirth)

You are required to level your MyPLAYER to 90 OVR to access the first level of Rebirth.

Playing games

Earning XP

Spending VC on attributes

Unlock Higher Tiers

Keep refining your builds:

95 OVR unlocks Gold Rebirth.

Two 90 OVR builds unlock Hall of Fame Rebirth.

Three 95 OVR builds unlock Legend Rebirth.

How to Create a Rebirth Player?

Once you meet all the requirements:

Create a new build in MyCAREER.

The game will prompt you with the option to rebirth.

Once you choose this option, your new character will instantly gain the benefits tied to your unlocked Rebirth tier.

This process can be repeated every time you make a new build.

Why Rebirth Matters?

Grinding a new build from scratch could be time-consuming, especially while pursuing badges. Rebirth helps speed things up by:

Giving instant access to higher-level badges.

Carrying over your maximum OVR potential.

Boosting badge progression speed.

So, simply put, Rebirth ensures that each new build becomes competitive much faster than your original one.