NBA 2K25 MyNBA New Features Have a Chance at Injecting Some Life into the Mode

With the release of NBA 2K25 getting closer and closer, more information about the game has been released, and this time 2K revealed all the new features coming to MyNBA.

MyNBA is arguably the most popular offline mode in NBA 2K, but there hasn't been a lot of innovation in past years. However, 2K is adding some great features to the mode this year, as well as bringing back the beloved MyGM mode to current-gen.

MyGM is Back and Better than Ever!

That's right, the MyGM mode is back, for current-gen, and it's completely revamped, introducing many features that will significantly improve the player's immersion.

Now players can choose their backstory, which will affect their initial attributes, and provide users with different ways to play MyGM.

There are five different backstory options and all of them improve a specific attribute, which is great, as it makes MyGM more of a roleplaying mode, and provides every player with a unique gaming experience.

How players allocate their attribute points is very important, as it will make their character excel in a specific area, which in turn impacts their playstyle, and journey in MyGM.

MYGM now also has perks, which boost players' skills. Players will be able to select the perks they want and will unlock new perks by reaching milestones. Furthermore, perks will impact a GM's skills on and off the basketball court.

This is yet another feature that makes the mode more RPG-like and allows players to customize their experience. It will definitely impact how users play the mode, as different milestones will force players to focus on different aspects of the game.

But perhaps the biggest feature of this revamped MyGM mode is dynamic conversations, which allows users to talk with players and staff, something that is key when it comes to running a real-life basketball franchise, so it's good to see that is also on the game.

There are fewer conversations now, but they have a bigger impact. This is a good decision by 2K, as no one wants to be overwhelmed by conversations that aren't that important, as previously they would become quite boring, and even annoying, with players just skipping through them.

2K is also introducing the MyGM building, for current-gen that is, which can be somewhat of a polarizing feature.

Being able to walk around the building, and having to go to the office of a specific staff member to talk to them makes the mode more immersive, but in the long term, it can also start to feel like a shore, as it makes things take longer to do.

All in all, the mode has all the features to be immersive and provide a unique and entertaining gaming experience. Most MyGM fans will certainly be happy with these changes, and its return to the current-gen consoles.

A Lateral Move for MyNBA

While the MyGM additions were fantastic, the new MyNBA features feel like a lateral move and not something that will really move the needle, or massively improve the player's experiences.

The Steph Era was added and will allow players to relive the golden days of the Golden State Warriors. That's an okay new feature and an interesting Era to have in the mode, however, allowing players to start their MyNBA save in the exact year they wanted would be a much better addition.

League Expansions and Contractions were revamped, and the NBA Cup now has "more in-depth integration into MyNBA modes". These aren't big changes, and there is an argument to be had if they even have an impact on the game mode.

While the MyGM changes were exciting and interesting, the MyNBA features were underwhelming, making players feel it's just another year of slight improvements, that don't really make the mode more enjoyable, entertaining, or immersive.

What do you think of the return of MyGM, and the new features coming to MyNBA? Let us know in the comments below.

