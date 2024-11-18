MLB The Show 25 Release Date

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

MLB The Show 25 is one of the most anticipated sports video games of 2025, and fans expect it to be the most realistic baseball simulation in the market.

Players hope to see some much-needed improvements to the game's graphics, Franchise mode, and Road to the Show, among many other features.

However, many fans want to know when the new game will be released. Players can't wait to pick up their controllers and try out the new entry in the MLB franchise.

So let's find out the release date of MLB The Show 25

MLB The Show 25 is expected to be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, with the game's early access starting on Friday, March 15.

The game is expected to become available to pre-order in January, similar to what happened last year. It's expected MLB The Show 25 will have many different editions, with each one offering unique perks.

It's Time to Step Up to the Plate!

Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 showcased a much better graphic game than MLB The Show 24 and also delivered a unique approach to the single-player career mode.

So, it's time for MLB The Show 25 to step up to the plate, listen to the player's feedback, and prove they have what it takes to deliver the best product in the market.

The MLB The Show franchise graphics have needed an upgrade for quite some time, as having old-gen-looking graphics in a sports game in 2024 isn't acceptable.

Graphics aren't the be-all and end-all of any game, but they certainly help a game become more immersive, especially when it comes to sports games.

This became an even bigger concern for the MLB The Show player base after the release of Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025. The Konami-developed game showcased just how good the graphics in a baseball game can look, and the difference it makes.

While MLB The Show is an overall better game than Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025, it's not even close when in the graphic category. This left MLB The Show fans rightfully upset, as they have been begging for a graphics upgrade for quite a while.

Hopefully, MLB The Show 25 can deliver that much-needed graphic upgrade, as well as many other feature improvements, that would make MLB The Show 25 the best game in the franchise's history.

Do you think MLB The Show 25 will finally listen to the players' feedback and take their graphics to a new level? How excited are you for MLB The Show 25?

Let us know in the comments below!