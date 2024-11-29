If you've been waiting to get into the latest NFL action, this Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity to grab the Madden NFL 25 at a steep discount. With its cutting-edge features and immersive gameplay, this year's game is ideal for both football enthusiasts and casual gamers. Plus, it's currently available for only $29.99 in the US, a 57% discount from its original price of $69.99.

Gamers in the UK can also enjoy this title for only £30.99 — a whopping 56% discount from its original price of £69.99. Ultimately, this is one of the best sports game deals out there right now, so don't miss out!

What’s New in Madden NFL 25?

Madden NFL 25 is packed with new elements that will have you on the edge of your seat. Here are some of those:

FieldSENSE Powered by BOOM Technology: The physics-informed system includes dynamic collisions and realistic gaming animations, allowing you to feel the force of each tackle.

Improved Hit Stick Mechanics: With an improved system that takes impact angles, accuracy, and timing into account, you can deliver hits with greater control and at the ideal moment.

Ball Carrier Balance: Challenge defenders with a new mechanism that allows you to absorb strikes, recover, and keep moving forward.

Immersive NFL Gameplay: Experience the excitement of NFL action with revised franchise modes, new broadcast teams, and authentic analysis from Mike Tirico, Greg Olsen, Kate Scott, and Brock Huard.

Experience the excitement of NFL action with revised franchise modes, new broadcast teams, and authentic analysis from Mike Tirico, Greg Olsen, Kate Scott, and Brock Huard. Ultimate Team Updates: Enjoy fresh rewards, themed programs, and new customization options for your Superstar player.

Credit: EA SPORTS | Free use for promotional purposes

Should You Get Madden NFL 25?

If you're a football fan or someone just looking for an exciting new game, this deal is an absolute steal. With its enhanced gameplay mechanics, immersive franchise mode, and jaw-dropping Black Friday price, Madden NFL 25 is a solid pick for all gamers, especially as it is a game we liked when we reviewed it.

Additionally, the 57% discount is one of the lowest prices seen for NFL 25. So, don't miss this chance to grab a great football experience at an unbeatable price!