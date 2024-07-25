Is College Football 25 down?

College Football 25 was one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and the return of the franchise was well received by the fans, who have spent countless hours playing the popular Dynasty mode, or the brand-new Ultimate Team mode.

Just like every single modern sports game, College Football 25 forces you to be connected to its servers to access most of its content. Unfortunately, sometimes the College Football servers face problems and shut down for a period of time.

As of the time of writing, the College Football 25 servers are operating without any trouble, and players can access all the online content in the game, such as Ultimate Team, Team Builder, and their online Dynasty league, among many other things.

The servers underwent a maintenance period on July 25 at 6 AM ET. During that time all online game modes were disabled, as well as the Team Builder feature. Fortunately, the maintenance period wasn't that long.

Credit: @jake_mcanally

However, it's worth noting that College Football 25 has been affected by its fair share of server problems, even though the game has just been recently released. Some fans have even joked about the situation, calling the game "Server Maintenace 25".

The College Football 25 servers are currently up and running without any problems. You can check the status of the game's server on the EA games servers status webpage.

Following the CFBDirect and EA Help X accounts is a great way to know the server status of College Football 25.

Credit: College Football 25

These accounts will let you know when the servers are down, the reason they are down, what developers are doing to fix the problem, and when you can expect to have the servers up again.

We will update this article regularly so make sure to bookmark this article.

Best Playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25 | EA Sports College Football 25 Controls Guide | How to Redshirt in College Football 25 | College Football 25 Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay |College Football 25 Team Builder - Everything You Need to Know About It | What are Red Diamonds in College Football 25? | Best College Football 25 Passing Settings | What are Green Diamonds in College Football 25?